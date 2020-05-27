NKY Young Professionals name 2020 Next Generation Leader Award finalists; winners named July 16















Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announces the 2020 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) finalists. These individuals have been selected by a review panel of community leaders as finalists among nearly 70 applications submitted by impressive young professionals across the region. The applications with the highest scores in each category are recognized as finalists. The highest scored application in each category will be honored as the category winner.

The NGLAs salute and applaud young professionals under the age of 40 for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. For over 10 years, the NGLAs have been celebrating talented young leaders and the continued impact that former NGLA recipients are making throughout the region. Finalists represent young professionals in six categories based on primary job responsibilities across several industries.

The 2020 NGLA finalists are:



Arts, Entertainment & Hospitality

Kimberly Best, The Carnegie

Emily Carabello, Carabello Coffee Company

Christian Gill, Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey

Justin Otto, North American Properties

Education

Zach Ashley, Beechwood Independent Schools

Antwone Cameron, Thomas More University

Kevin Reynolds, Thomas More University

Medical & Healthcare Services

Jessica Cleek, St. Elizabeth Physicians

Jamie Hilfer, CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting Services

Tyler Hudson, Hudson Eye Center



Professional Services

Marc Gloyeske, Viox & Viox, Inc.

Will Healy III, Balluff

Sarah Grace, MACKEY

Ryan Redleski, VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm

Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing

Mark Collier, Fort Thomas Matters, Living Media

Katie Evans, Best Way Disposal

Kendall Herold, Ensemble Health Partners



Public Service and Community Based Organizations

Ellen Bates, Brighton Center

Joe Klare, The Catalytic Fund

Michael Young, Inspiring Service

“This is an amazing group of young professionals and the NGLAs are an excellent opportunity to recognize these young leaders in our region that are making a difference for their organizations, their clients, and their community,” said Ross Emerson, 2019-2020 NKYP Chair and Manager, CPA with VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. “This celebration is a way to honor the hard work and dedication of YPs that help keep our local community thriving.”

All finalists will be celebrated, and category winners will be announced during the 2020 NGLAs on Thursday, July 16. Stay tuned on details for this year’s virtual celebration format.

For information regarding the NGLAs or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities and opportunities to support this celebration and NKYP, contact Amanda Johannemann at ajohannemann@nkychamber.com.

The 2020 NGLAs are presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. 2019-2020 NKYP sponsors include MCM CPAs & Advisors (Presenting Sponsor); Analytics That Profit, CVG, Gatton College of Business and Economics at University of Kentucky and Wiseway Supply.