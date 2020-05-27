NKY Young Professionals name 2020 Next Generation Leader Award finalists; winners named July 16

Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) announces the 2020 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) finalists. These individuals have been selected by a review panel of community leaders as finalists among nearly 70 applications submitted by impressive young professionals across the region. The applications with the highest scores in each category are recognized as finalists. The highest scored application in each category will be honored as the category winner.
The NGLAs salute and applaud young professionals under the age of 40 for significant professional accomplishments, demonstrated leadership, and community impact. For over 10 years, the NGLAs have been celebrating talented young leaders and the continued impact that former NGLA recipients are making throughout the region. Finalists represent young professionals in six categories based on primary job responsibilities across several industries.
The 2020 NGLA finalists are:
Arts, Entertainment & Hospitality
Kimberly Best, The Carnegie
Emily Carabello, Carabello Coffee Company
Christian Gill, Boomtown Biscuits and Whiskey
Justin Otto, North American Properties
Education
Zach Ashley, Beechwood Independent Schools
Antwone Cameron, Thomas More University
Kevin Reynolds, Thomas More University
Medical & Healthcare Services
Jessica Cleek, St. Elizabeth Physicians
Jamie Hilfer, CTI Clinical Trials & Consulting Services
Tyler Hudson, Hudson Eye Center
Professional Services
Marc Gloyeske, Viox & Viox, Inc.
Will Healy III, Balluff
Sarah Grace, MACKEY
Ryan Redleski, VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm
Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing
Mark Collier, Fort Thomas Matters, Living Media
Katie Evans, Best Way Disposal
Kendall Herold, Ensemble Health Partners
Public Service and Community Based Organizations
Ellen Bates, Brighton Center
Joe Klare, The Catalytic Fund
Michael Young, Inspiring Service
“This is an amazing group of young professionals and the NGLAs are an excellent opportunity to recognize these young leaders in our region that are making a difference for their organizations, their clients, and their community,” said Ross Emerson, 2019-2020 NKYP Chair and Manager, CPA with VonLehman CPA & Advisory Firm. “This celebration is a way to honor the hard work and dedication of YPs that help keep our local community thriving.”
All finalists will be celebrated, and category winners will be announced during the 2020 NGLAs on Thursday, July 16. Stay tuned on details for this year’s virtual celebration format.
For information regarding the NGLAs or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities and opportunities to support this celebration and NKYP, contact Amanda Johannemann at ajohannemann@nkychamber.com.
The 2020 NGLAs are presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. 2019-2020 NKYP sponsors include MCM CPAs & Advisors (Presenting Sponsor); Analytics That Profit, CVG, Gatton College of Business and Economics at University of Kentucky and Wiseway Supply.