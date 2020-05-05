NKY Tri-Ed, REDI Cincinnati get Site Selection award for Excellence in Economic Development















Site Selection magazine, a national site consulting publication, has recognized Northern Kentucky Tri-ED and REDI Cincinnati with the Mac Conway Award for Excellence in Economic Development.

The top local and regional U.S. economic development groups are recognized by Site Selection with the Mac Conway Award based on an index of corporate job creation and facility-related capital investment data calculated both cumulatively and per capita.

Tri-ED and REDI Cincinnati have been recognized together with the award for their work in the Cincinnati region for three years in a row.

“Tri-ED is thrilled to be recognized for our work in attracting and helping our clients expand their businesses in Northern Kentucky,” said Lee Crume, President and CEO of Tri-ED. “We have been working hard to support our business community throughout the pandemic and as the economy begins to re-open. Our partnerships with our communities, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and REDI Cincinnati will help us fulfill our mission of generating, preserving and enhancing high quality economic opportunities for Northern Kentucky.”

The May 2020 issue of Site Selection features the Mac Conway awards, Prosperity Cup Rankings, Top Deals of the Year and the Cincinnati Region Intelligence Report.

Kentucky was ranked ninth in the Prosperity Cup Rankings which recognize the most competitive state-level economic development groups.

In 2019, Northern Kentucky Tri-ED reported 14 new market entry and expansion projects with more than 1,400 new jobs and $95 million in new capital investment in the region announced.

Northern Kentucky Tri-ED serves as the primary economic development entity for Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties, providing marketing, business attraction, business retention/expansion and entrepreneurship services for the region.