NKY has 43 new COVID cases, Kentucky has 252 cases, 4 deaths; state parks to reopen in June















As of Friday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 43 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 877 total cases. There are 409 cases in Kenton County, 125 cases in Campbell County, 312 cases in Boone County and 31 cases in Grant County. There have been 51 total deaths related to COVID- 19.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 252 new cases and four deaths and expressed appreciation that none of these were children. Kentucky now has a total of 7,444 cases and 332 deaths.

Beshear also announced the reopening of tourism and most of the state parks in June. Some won’t reopen because they are providing temporary housing for low acuity patients.

Beginning May 22, groups of 10 people of fewer may gather and the state’s travel ban will expire.

The state will be expanding on June 1 for reopening guidance for aquatic centers (not public pools), fishing tournaments, and auto/dirt track racing.

CARES Funding

Recently, the Governor announced that 93 arts organizations throughout Kentucky would receive over $450,000 CARES funding. He announced that Kentucky will award $500,000 in CARES funding to 85 humanities organizations who have suffered program financial losses due to COVID-19.

Kentucky received $500,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities to alleviate the economic impact of COVID-19 on humanities organizations throughout the Commonwealth. Kentucky Humanities, an agency within the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will distribute unrestricted operating and/or humanities program support funding to 85 organizations. This funding will be awarded to museums, libraries and theaters across the Commonwealth. Click here for a full listing of the 85 humanities organizations.

Older adults most at-risk

While older adults and individuals with underlying medical issues, such as lung, kidney and heart issues, are most at risk for serious complications of COVID-19, younger adults can and do become sick with COVID-19. According to Dr. Saddler, District Director of Health, “Sixty-six percent of COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky are individuals less than 60 years of age. Additionally, 7 percent of hospitalizations are individuals under the age of 60. COVID-19 does not just affect the elderly – it affects all of us.”

Prevent COVID-19 by washing hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing a cloth mask in public, keeping six feet away from others, and staying home when you are sick.

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, click here.