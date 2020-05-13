NKY has 35 new COVID cases, 3 deaths; Kentucky 191 cases, 10 deaths; summer won’t be ‘usual’

Staff report
As of Tuesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 35 additional cases of COVID-19 three deaths — all in Boone County — bringing the totals for NKY to 780 cases and 50 deaths. There are 386 cases in Kenton County, 115 cases in Campbell County, 250 cases in Boone County and 29 cases in Grant County.
At his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 191 new cases and 10 new deaths, bringing state totals to 6,853 cases and 321 deaths.
Beshear said Kentuckians need to be resilient, resourceful and resolute in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), even as warmer weather brings new opportunities for gatherings – and virus transmission.
“We’re going to get through this together because we’re strong enough, we’re resilient enough and at the end of the day, we’re going to make good decisions,” Beshear said. “At different times we’re going to be tempted. We’re at the beginning of summer and we all want it to be a normal summer. But we don’t get a normal summer in the midst of a worldwide health pandemic.”
The Governor provided updates on two children being ill, positive cases, testing and urged Kentuckians and businesses to remain vigilant of Healthy at Work guidance.
Beshear praised the hard work and sacrifices that make us Team Kentucky, but warned that warmer weather and Memorial Day weekend coming up in a couple weeks will bring new temptations to drop our guards.
“This is going to be something that is burned on our psyches, on our memories,” he said. “It will probably change a little bit how we interact and in our world going forward.”
Even with the easing of some restrictions, however, Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, stressed that workplaces will not be reopening to business as usual. Likewise, he said, no one should expect summer activities to run as usual this year.
“Early reports suggest that warm weather may not help us with this virus,” Dr. Stack said. “We were hoping that we might have some diminishment of the disease in the summer months, like with seasonal influenza, but early signs are we may not be able to count on that.”
Phase 3 of health care reopening
Tuesday marked the next step in the reopening of the state’s health care sector. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services issued directives governing the opening of hospitals and other health care facilities.
Beginning May 13, hospitals and care facilities can begin doing non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50 percent of their pre-COVID-19-era patient volume. Facilities will determine their own patient capacities starting May 27, as long as progress continues.
Watch your children
While we are still learning about COVID-19, in general, it appears that COVID-19 infections are less common and less serious in children. There have been reports, however, of children who have experienced complications, including an inflammatory syndrome with symptoms such as a rash; bloodshot eyes; red, swollen hands; red, cracked lips, stomach issues; and joint pain.
According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “It is important to remember that most children exposed to COVID-19 have no illness or very mild illness. If your child, however, has a persistent fever, is overly tired, or is not eating or drinking, contact your health care provider immediately.”
