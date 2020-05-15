NKY has 27 new COVID cases, 1 death; state 199 new cases; Team Kentucky assistance funds available















As of Thursday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 27 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky and one death, bringing NKY’s totals to 834 cases and 51 deaths. There are 401 cases in Kenton County, 119 cases in Campbell County, 283 cases in Boone County and 31 cases in Grant County.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 199 cases and two deaths, bringing state’s totals to 7,225 cases and 328 deaths. These are lower numbers, Beshear said, but two families are missing loved ones.

To date, 2,712 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The Governor also announced that new testing locations would be opening next week across the state in cooperation with Kroger, making more than 70 sites, and he urged everyone to get tested.

Beshear announced that beginning May 22, groups of 10 people may gather and that the state’s travel ban is expiring the same day, the Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The Healthy at Work website now includes retail and restaurant guidance and initial guidance for restaurants is now posted.

CARES Act for education

Beshear announced that the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (KEWDC) has been awarded more than $43.7 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for education programs that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal grant is part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER), authorized under the CARES Act. The emergency block grant will fund the needs of students, schools (including non-public schools), postsecondary institutions, and other education-related organizations in Kentucky.

“Kentucky schools are facing new challenges in how we educate our students during this time of crisis,” said Beshear. “Technology plays a vital role in how we educate during this pandemic. GEER funding will allow us to ensure that technology continues to be an aid, not a barrier, to providing a world-class education while keeping our educators and our learners safe at home.”

The federal funds include $30 million for K-12 technology assistance and food programs. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is working directly with school districts on their specific food costs and technology needs, and funds will be allocated accordingly to districts. The remaining funds will be administered by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) and used for relief in public and private higher education institutions.

Team Kentucky Fund

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the Team Kentucky Fund Assistance Application Portal would open tomorrow at 8 a.m. Those who have been significantly financially impacted by the COVID-19 emergency can visit the website and apply for financial assistance.

“We currently have $3 million in the Team Kentucky Fund. This amount has been raised though the generosity of businesses and the members of Team Kentucky,” said Coleman “Thank you. What you have done to support your fellow Kentuckians is truly special.”

The fund is overseen by the Public Protection Cabinet, and is administered through a partnership with Kentucky Community Action Agency. Assistance will be provided in the form of vouchers. The vouchers can be used to pay for rent, electricity, groceries and other qualifying expenses.

Kentucky Community Action Agency will review all applications, to see who qualifies for assistance. To read the criteria to qualify for financial assistance, visit the website Friday at 8 a.m.

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, please visit the website.