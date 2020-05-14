NKY has 27 new cases; state has 227 cases, 5 deaths; Beshear urges cooperation for gradual reopening















Staff report

As of Wednesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reports 27 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 807 total cases. There are 391 cases in Kenton County, 117 cases in Campbell County, 268 cases in Boone County and 31 cases in Grant County. There have been 50 total deaths related to COVID-19.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 227 new cases and five deaths, bringing the state totals to 7,080 cases and 326 deaths.

Beshear said Kentucky is focused on conducting a safe and sustainable reopening of the economy while continuing to fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Our goal is to reopen Kentucky’s economy in a gradual and safe way, to ensure that we can get people back to work,” he said. “But at the same time, we acknowledge none of us have ever seen a worldwide pandemic like this in our lifetime.

“If you look at Kentucky’s plan, it is more closely aligned with the White House’s reopening plan and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s advice than just about any other state that is moving forward with reopening. It’s very gradual, and that is by design to give us time to build capacity on testing and tracing.”

With more sectors being reopened, Beshear said all businesses must follow the 10 rules of staying healthy at work as well as industry-specific guidance. A full reopening schedule can be found here.

The Governor said that while guidance and rules are important, the key to a successful reopening of the economy rests with all Kentuckians.

“It’s all going to come down to the people of Kentucky,” he said. “The reason we were able to flatten the curve – and in Kentucky we have saved tens of thousands of lives – is because of our citizens.”

Beshear said maintaining vigilance about social distancing and hygiene and being resilient in the face of continued sacrifices will save even more lives.

He warned of possible regional outbreaks, such as the one occurring in the Bowling Green area of Warren County.

“Let’s remember this thing isn’t gone, and even in places where it looks like there are relatively few cases, significant outbreaks can occur quickly,” Beshear said.

