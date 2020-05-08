NKY has 25 new cases; KY has 208 cases, 11 deaths; Governor announces timeline for more re-openings















As of Thursday, the NKY Health Department reported 25 additional cases of COVID-19 in Northern Kentucky, for 671 total cases. There are 348 cases in Kenton County, 108 cases in Campbell County, 189 cases in Boone County and 26 cases in Grant County. There have been 42 total deaths related to COVID- 19.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported in his daily briefing that Kentucky had 208 new cases and 11 deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 6,128 cases and 294 deaths.

He encouraged Kentuckians to light their homes green in honor of those lost.

Beshear also introduced a new timeline for reopening state’s businesses. All businesses should follow the 10 rules of staying healthy at work as well as industry-specific guidance, which will be issued as soon as possible. The new tentative dates for reopening are:

May 22 – Restaurants, with limited 33% capacity and outdoor seating

June 1 – Movie theaters, fitness centers

June 11 – Campgrounds, public and private

June 15 – Child care, with reduced capacity; and potentially low-touch and outdoor youth sports

“That is when we are opening our restaurants on a limited inside capacity plus unlimited outdoor seating if they can get the spacing that is needed,” Gov. Beshear said. “This allows restaurants to be open for Memorial Day weekend, but please be careful.”

The Governor added that Phase 3 is coming July 1 with bars, with limitations, and gatherings up to 50 people allowed.

Scammers threaten to disconnect electric service

Electric cooperatives across Kentucky are reporting a surge in scammers attempting to exploit Kentuckians amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Callers claim to work for a utility company or co-op and threaten to disconnect service without immediate payment.

“We are in the test of our lives, let’s make sure we don’t let anyone take advantage of us at this time,” said Gov. Beshear.

In March, the Kentucky Public Service Commission issued an order that halts disconnections for non-payment and fees for late payments. Gov. Beshear urges Kentuckians not to arrange payment or divulge personal information on the phone unless they are absolutely sure they are speaking with their utility company.

Kentuckians who suspect a scamming attempt should contact their utility and the Kentucky Attorney General’s office: online scam reporting form and Consumer Protection Hotline, 888-432-9257.

Federal funding, support

Gov. Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been awarded nearly $22.9 million for relief of public transit agencies that have been hit hard by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

FEMA is coordinating two shipments totaling a 14-day supply of personal protective equipment to all 15,400 Medicaid and Medicare-certified nursing homes. The shipments are meant to supplement existing efforts to provide equipment to nursing homes.

Gov. Beshear also announced that Kentucky will receive $10.3 million for 25 health centers funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Centers will use this funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to best address the needs of the local communities. For more information, click here.

NKY testing

Starting today, individuals will be able to schedule an appointment for free COVID-19 testing at St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s drive-thru testing site. Those in need of a COVID-19 test should call 1-800-737-7900.

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “This testing site is an opportunity for anyone in our area who feels like they need to be tested to call, make an appointment, and get tested next week. It is also important that if you make an appointment, you keep the appointment.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s drive-thru testing site is located at the Atlantic Corporate Center (25 Atlantic Ave., Erlanger, KY 41018), and runs from Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, please click here.