NKY has 18 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; KY 159 new cases, 8 deaths; Gov. modifies travel restrictions















As of Wednesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reports 18 additional COVID-19 cases and two deaths. That brings totals to 646 cases and 42 total deaths.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 159 new cases of COVID in Kentucky and eight deaths, bring state’s totals to 5,934 cases and 283 deaths.

The Governor urged voters to take part safely in the coming primary elections and revised travel restrictions based on a federal court ruling.

Preparing for primary elections

Gov. Beshear offered new details on the coming primary elections, urging voters to get ready to request absentee ballots and announcing help from the Kentucky National Guard.

Last month, Gov. Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams agreed to move the primary elections to June 23 and to allow everyone to request absentee ballots. The Governor noted that voters in Jefferson County already can request an absentee ballot through the County Clerk’s Office website. An online portal for all voters to request the ballots is being created.

The Governor said National Guard leaders offered to help and members will work as poll workers and keep polling places operating safely. The Governor said he was proud of the guard for stepping in to help where in-person voting is necessary.

Gov. Beshear credited Kentucky National Guard Brig. Gen. Hal Lamberton with offering to help with the election.

“We literally are spread out across the entire state and I would venture we probably have soldiers or airmen who live in virtually all 120 counties,” Lamberton said. “So it quite simply is a common-sense solution for the issue.”

Travel restrictions

Gov. Beshear said his administration is changing its travel restrictions to better comply with judicial findings and more closely mirror the guidance of neighboring states.

The Governor issued a new executive order that continues to ban anyone with a positive or presumptively positive case of COVID-19 from entering Kentucky, except as ordered for medical treatment. It also keeps in place requirements of social distancing on public transportation.

Those traveling from out of state into Kentucky and staying are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“Basically, the court said, ‘We think Ohio’s is fine. We think yours should be more like Ohio’s,’” the Governor said. “So we’ve issued one today that’s just like Ohio’s. That’s what the court says will work, so that’s what we’ll do.”

Testing update

The Governor urged Kentuckians to take advantage of expanding coronavirus testing across the state. Information to register at dozens of sites across the state can be found here.

Business reopening

As Northern Kentucky businesses are preparing for reopening, and ensuring their operations are safe for both employees and customers, the general public needs to do their part by staying vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “As businesses are planning and implementing healthy at work practices, all of us must continue to do our part to prevent COVID-19. COVID-19 is everyone’s business, and by working together, we may be able to prevent the next surge in cases.” Here are actions we all must take to prevent COVID-19:

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used/touched surfaces and objects often.

• If you are sick, stay home.

• Keep a physical distance of at least six feet from others.

• In situations where it may be hard to maintain physical distancing, wear a cloth mask.

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, please click here.