NKY has 16 new cases of COVID, KY has 158 cases, 6 deaths; St. Elizabeth offering free drive-thru testing















As of Saturday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 16 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, for 716 total cases. There are 364 cases in Kenton County, 111 cases in Campbell County, 213 cases in Boone County and 28 cases in Grant County. There have been 42 total deaths related to COVID- 19.

At his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 158 new cases and 6 new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 6,440 cases and 304 deaths.

“Everyday, we need to make sure we life each other up,” Beshear said. “We need to encourage our neighbors around us.”

Beshear previewed guidance to houses of worship on how to safely hold in-person workshop services starting May 20. Recent court rulings allow in-person services to resume immediately.

If Kentuckians worship in person on Sunday, Gov. Beshear urged them to be careful and to take the steps to protect themselves and their families.

The Governor urged everyone to get tested at one of the more than 70 sites around the state. Find the sites here.

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is offering free drive-thru testing at 15 Atlantic Ave in Erlanger, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is open to the public but you must make an appointment at 1-800-737-7900.

In addition to St. Elizabeth’s drive-thru testing next week, COVID-19 testing is now available in multiple locations throughout Northern Kentucky. According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “Anyone who feels they are in need of a COVID-19 test should contact their health care provider, who can provide guidance and further instructions, which may include orders for testing.” The following locations are currently offering COVID-19 testing. Call ahead before going to any location.:

• Bluegrass Urgent Care – Cold Spring, Independence and Walton



• Care First Urgent Care – Florence

• The Christ Hospital Urgent Care Center – Ft. Wright

• Florence Urgent Care – Florence

• HealthPoint Family Care – Covington and Florence

• St. Elizabeth Urgent Care – Ft. Thomas, Florence, Crittenden and Highland Heights

• St. Elizabeth Respiratory Clinic – Florence and Ft. Thomas

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, please click here.