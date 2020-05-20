NKY has 15 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; state has 164 cases, 20 deaths; Beshear talks reopening















As of Tuesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department has reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in Northern Kentucky. They bring the totals for Northern Kentucky to 967 cases and 57 deaths.

There are 450 cases in Kenton County, 129 cases in Campbell County, 355 cases in Boone County and 33 cases in Grant County. The deaths were a Boone County resident and a Campbell County resident, both in their 70s.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 164 new cases and 20 deaths, bringing state totals to 8,068 cases and 366 deaths.

He asked Kentuckians to light their home up green and ring bells at 10 a.m. to honor those who have been lost to the coronavirus.

Reopening the economy

Beshear spoke about the next steps and latest guidance for businesses as Kentucky makes a gradual and sustainable reopening of the economy.

The Healthy at Work website now includes guidance for barbershops, cosmetology, hair salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors. Beshear said the state also will be expanding June 1 reopening guidance to include aquatic centers (excluding public pools), fishing tournaments and auto/dirt track racing.

The Governor said June 8 marks the projected return for museums, outdoor attractions, aquariums, libraries and distilleries. Further out, June 11 will bring back the Kentucky Horse Park, Kentucky State Park campgrounds and Otter Creek; and on June 15 some child care and limited-contact youth sports will be allowed.



Memorial Day weekend

Keeping safe while celebrating together is crucial as we enter the traditional start of the summer season. Beshear and state health officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

“Our actions have direct implications on the health and safety of others,” said Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack. “This weekend is the first time in Kentucky that we are going to permit over the last two months or so gatherings of up to 10 people. In order to do this safely and minimize the risk of infection being spread and to keep people safe, we have to do this right.”

Other guidance includes maintaining social distance of at least six feet, wearing masks, gathering outside instead of inside, washing hands frequently and covering food and individually wrapping plates.

“It’s Memorial Day Weekend, and I know that many of us desperately crave the company of our friends and family,” Stack said. “But I urge and I ask that everybody please follow these steps so that we can stay safe together and not have any of the serious consequences that none of us want.”

Testing in NKY

COVID-19 testing is available throughout Northern Kentucky, including viral and antibody testing (limited locations). According to Lynne Saddler, MD, MPH, District Director of Health, “There are two types of testing currently available in the Northern Kentucky region. The viral test, otherwise known as a PCR test, determines if someone is currently infected with COVID-19. The antibody test determines if someone was previously exposed to COVID-19. If you believe you need a test for COVID-19, please contact your health care provider, who can provide guidance and further instructions.”

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, please click here.