NKY has 14 new COVID cases, 8 deaths; state has 127 cases; Beshear reorganizing ethics commission















As of Wednesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported 14 additional cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in Northern Kentucky.

There have been 1,164 total cases, 543 in Kenton County, 153 in Campbell County, 429 in Boone County and 39 in Grant County. The new COVID-19 associated deaths were two Boone County residents in their 70s, three Boone County residents in their 80s, one Boone County resident in their 90s, one Kenton County resident in their 70s, and one Grant County resident in their 70s. There have been 65 total deaths related to COVID-19. Five hundred seventy-four (574) individuals have recovered.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths. These raise the state’s totals to 9,077 cases and 400 deaths.

“Our numbers suggest that we are no longer in a plateau, but on a decline,” he said.

At least 3,123 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Team Kentucky Fund

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman highlighted the Team Kentucky Fund Assistance application, which was launched a week and a half ago. She said the site already has received more than 1,900 applications for assistance.

She said the funds are available to those who have been financially burdened through job loss related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has caused its own unique set of issues, but what it has also done is exacerbate issues that we know already exist,” said Coleman. “As a rural Kentuckian, I can speak to those from experience, because I know that in lots of places in Kentucky there is not adequate job opportunity for many people. We struggle with health care and infrastructure and internet access in some areas. And what we’ve seen with this fund is that those disparities are showing up in our application process as well.”

Coleman urged people in Breathitt, Fleming, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Mason and Wolfe counties to participate in greater numbers. She Coleman said Kentucky’s Community Action Agencies will disburse the money regionally, acting as the “hands and feet” of the Team Kentucky Fund, reaching into communities across the Commonwealth.

The Team Kentucky Fund currently has raised more than $3.1 million. To access an application, click here.

Executive Branch Ethics Commission

Beshear announced Wednesday that he is reorganizing the Executive Branch Ethics Commission in order to strengthen its mission.

“Today, I’ve taken a step to try to restore the Executive Branch Ethics Commission to what it should be,” Beshear said. “As of today, the Commission will no longer be five individuals directly appointed by the governor with no input from others. I am appointing three members, and the other two members will come from a list of nominees from the attorney general and a list of nominees from the state auditor. This is very easy. It’s the right thing to do. I am beyond politics and want to move this state in a better direction.”

The goal of the changes will be to increase the strength and independence of the Ethics Commission and the integrity of state governance.

Beshear noted that he was restoring two positions that provide wider participation. He said that in 2008, former Gov. Steve Beshear made two appointments to the Ethics Commission from recommendations by the Kentucky attorney general and auditor of public accounts. In 2016, former Gov. Matt Bevin rescinded those appointments and appointed all new members without recommendations.

The Governor appointed Crit Luallen, David Karem and Roger Crittenden. To view Beshear’s executive order on the reorganization, click here.

Testing in NKY

COVID-19 testing is available throughout Northern Kentucky, including viral and antibody testing (limited locations).

According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, MD, MPH, District Director of Health, “There are two types of testing currently available in the Northern Kentucky region. The viral test, otherwise known as a PCR test, determines if someone is currently infected with COVID-19. The antibody test determines if someone was previously exposed to COVID-19. If you believe you need a test for COVID-19, please contact your health care provider, who can provide guidance and further instructions.”

For a map of testing locations in Northern Kentucky, please click here. Additionally, St. Elizabeth is offering drive thru testing through Friday, June 5, by appointment only. Please call 1-800-737-7900 for more information.

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, click here.