













Given the shelter-at-home period that we’ve entered, the Northern Kentucky Forum has been trying to continue delivering public discussions in the community. The Forum has switched to a “Zoom café” format to focus on COVID-19 challenges as its contribution to the public’s understanding of these new circumstances.

The next Zoom café will be held on May 7, 2-3:15 p.m. and will feature four experts who can help all of us navigate the financial and employment challenges brought on by COVID-19:

• What about unemployment?

• What’s the post-COVID job market look like?

• What bills must I pay now if household finances are strapped?

• Will my 401K be OK?

• What’s the overall economic outlook? How long to normalcy?

The panelists will address these and other issues and take questions.

“Since shelter-at-home began, the Forum has worked to provide access to Northern Kentucky citizens with key leaders address the various dimensions of the crisis. We’ve looked at public health, elections and libraries. Our next forum is focused on personal financial security, a top-of-mind topic for many families,” said Mark Neikirk, executive director NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement.

The center is a Forum partner along with the three public library districts in Northern Kentucky.

How to join the discussion?

Just click this Zoom link on May 7 at 2 p.m. and you’ll be “in.” Use the question or chat function on your screen to ask questions of the panel.

The Panel:

Tara Johnson-Noem, associate director of workforce, Northern Kentucky Area Development District and director of the Workforce Investment Board

Steven Gillespie, retail banking officer and vice president, Central Bank



Dr. Vanessa Hunn, interim director and associate professor, School of Social Work, Northern Kentucky University

Dr. Linda Dynan, professor of economics, Northern Kentucky University

Moderator: Mark Neikirk, executive director, NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement

The Northern Kentucky Forum is a collaboration of NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, the Boone County Public Library, the Campbell County Public Library and the Kenton County Public Library. The Forum’s purpose is to foster civil, civic dialogue on topics of community interest.

Follow The Forum on Facebook and at www.nkyforum.org