NKY Forum presents two ZOOM cafe events, one on COVID-19 and voting, second on COVID-19 and parks















The Northern Kentucky Forum’s focus on the implications of COVID-19 will continue with back-to-back Zoom café events, one at 2 p.m. on June 3 and the next at 2 p.m. on June 4.

“While there is an abundance of national and international information about the pandemic’s impact, it can be harder to know how local institutions and leaders are responding to the challenges,” said Forum Board Member Mark Neikirk, executive director of the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement at Northern Kentucky University.

“The Forum is trying respond to this local thirst for information by presenting local leaders with information you need. We’ve heard from the health department, our local libraries, one of our county clerks, and a panel on personal finance and coping.”

The next two cafes take on two topics on everyone’s minds: voting and parks.

Is there a topic you would like us to visit? Email your ideas to nkyforum1@gmail.com.

VOTING, June 3, 2-3 p.m.

Zoom link: htttps://nku.zoom.us/j/94466739247

Kentuckians are being encouraged to “vote at home” and the state has set up a new system for doing so. Our panel of election officials will walk you through the changes and take your questions. How will it work? Is it secure? Can I still vote in person?

Secretary of State Michael Adams, Board of Elections Chair Ben Chandler, and Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe will be on the panel. They will talk for about 30 minutes and answer your questions afterward.

Our media partners are WCPO 90 and the Northern Kentucky Tribune. The Forum is collaborating with the Northern Kentucky Chamber Commerce’s Get Out the Vote committee in producing this café.

PARKS, June 4, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Zoom link: https://nku.zoom.us/j/94302743870

Tennis anyone? How about a walk in the woods? Or a youth baseball game?

We’ve been sheltered at home for several weeks now. Can we go outside and play yet? Our panel of local parks and recreation officials will discuss what’s ahead for the summer and what is guiding their decision-making about use of public spaces.

Joining us for this discussion will be Tim Price from Campbell County Knothole; Kim Serra, assistant county administrator, Campbell County Fiscal Court; Rhonda Ritzi, recreation programs coordinator for Kenton County Parks & Recreation; and Jacob Brooks, group vice president for YMCA of Greater Cincinnati.

They will talk for about 30 minutes and answer questions afterward.

ABOUT THE FORUM

The Northern Kentucky Forum normally hosts “in person, live” events designed to connect our community with thought leaders in the region. The current restrictions on public gatherings meant rethink how programming is presented.

With that in mind, the Forum is going virtual until it’s safe to gather in public.

These two Forums will be the sixth and seventh Zoom café events since going virtual.

It is simple to join. Gather around your PC, smartphone or tablet. Click the Zoom link and tune in. Invite friends and family. Think of this as a community event. Everyone is welcome.

Our panelists will speak first, then take questions via Zoom’s Q&A function (type your question and the moderator will ask panelists the question as time permits).

The Northern Kentucky Forum is a partnership of the Boone County Public Library District, the Campbell County Public Library District, the Kenton County Public Library District, and Northern Kentucky University’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement. The Forum is committed to nonpartisan civil, civic dialogue about public affairs in our region.