NKY advocates praise Beshear administration for prioritizing HANDS providers during pandemic















The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unparalleled challenges for families and obligations for our leaders. Recently, the Beshear administration took pragmatic action by answering the call of advocates to enact emergency regulations for the HANDS home visiting service during this unprecedented public health emergency.

“Even in normal circumstances, parenting is tough, and the lack of knowledge of how to ensure a healthy pregnancy and handle typical child behaviors can make it more stressful,” said Terry Brooks of Kentucky Youth Advocates.

“When parents enter home visitation programs, like the Health Access Nurturing Development Services (HANDS) program, early in the pregnancy, the effects are dramatic—increases in adequate prenatal care, lower rates of preterm birth and low birth weight, and lowered incidence of child abuse.”

Since 1999 Every Child Succeeds (ECS) has administered the program in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and served 8,706 first-time mothers and their families. With these new regulations in place, ECS providers in Northern Kentucky such as Brighton Center, Learning Grove and St. Elizabeth Healthcare can now admit new families into the program via tele-services, use the curriculum virtually with enrolled families, and support their staff at a previously contracted rate.

“Together, we represent an extraordinary bi-state partnership sharing a commitment to the health and well-being of our youngest citizens,” said Judith VanGinkel, President of Every Child Succeeds.

This emergency regulation will allow the 112 families on the waiting list in Northern Kentucky to enroll in these life-changing services. During a public health emergency when families are especially vulnerable, advocates said these fundamental services should remain available and easily accessible.

“Our families have told us that their Home Visitors are lifelines and we welcome that description of the work that we do together,” said VanGinkel.

The advocates commended Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander and the Beshear administration for prioritizing the critical HANDS providers and removing barriers for families by allowing tele-services to administer the program.

“The Cabinet was foundational in our development and now, more than ever, through virtual visits, phone conferences, text messaging and delivery of educational materials, diapers, wipes, books and often food and formula, we are continuing to serve the mission for which this evidence-based program was created,” said VanGinkel.

Every Child Succeeds