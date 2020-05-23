NKU’s Office of Information Technology one of five institutions honored with CIO 100 Award

Northern Kentucky University’s Office of Information Technology is one of five institutions honored with the CIO 100 Award.
CIO Magazine selects universities who are driving innovations in technology.
The magazine’s annual CIO 100 Award celebrates 100 premier organizations and teams who are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth and improving relationships with customers. An external panel of judges selects applicants who demonstrate their project was executed well and can show specific, measurable business merit.
NKU’s team earned the national recognition for delivering value through innovation within its state-of-the-art Health Innovation Center (HIC).“I’m proud of our Information Technology team’s abilities to transform and unlock a classroom’s true potential. We foster a culture of innovation, and this is a key indicator of NKU’s culture,” said President Ashish Vaidya. “Student success is at the forefront of our mission, and we continue to evolve into a more student-ready institution through experiential learning opportunities to high-tech learning hubs.”
NKU’s Health Innovation Center is one of the largest and most comprehensive health professions buildings in the country. Students practice real-life situations within health technology labs and the St. Elizabeth Center for Simulation Education.
The HIC includes cutting-edge classroom tools, such as enhanced presentation systems and lecture capture capabilities — allowing students to learn from anywhere or anytime. The transdisciplinary building is unique not only to healthcare, but it also is a place many academic disciplines converge.
“I’m delighted to see what all our team has accomplished with major projects, like the Health Innovation Center and the Campus Recreation Center,” said Tim Ferguson, Chief Information Officer. “We understand students face barriers along their educational journey, so we’ve spent a lot of time working on creative ways to access resources for our students’ success.”
CIO.com provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. The CIO 100 award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence. NKU will be honored at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony this fall.
From Northern Kentucky University