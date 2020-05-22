NKU School of the Arts offering two online art studio workshops for adults this summer















Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts is offering two online art studio workshops for adults (age 18 and over) this summer.

Each workshop is taught by Randel Plowman and will offer an optional 10-hour Professional Development certificate for teachers. Tuition for each workshop is $70.

‘Zine Workshop (June 13-19)

Students will create a ‘zine edition. This can include text and pictures, pictures only, text only. Both printing and binding techniques will be taught. This workshop is recommended for artists, writers, teachers or anyone with a story to tell, a point to make, or like to draw and make things. No previous experience necessary.

‘Zines (pronounced “zeens,” short for magazines) are self-published mini-books or original content about anything the author/illustrator chooses. Examples of topics range from comics, fanfiction, politics, art, and personal stories. Generally, they are reproduced on a photocopier in small print runs for sale or trade.

Zines have been produced since the 1700s and were created by politically involved artists in the Dada and Surrealist movements in the early 20th century and the 1970s Punk subculture.

Collage Workshop (June 27-July 3)

Collage is the art of recycling. It takes the old and makes it new again through fragmenting, recontextualizing and combining imagery in new and exciting ways. This seven-day online workshop explores the many possibilities that collage can offer.

This workshop is open to both beginner and advanced artists.

Several techniques will be explored in this hands-on workshop, including; creating visually compelling imagery through the use of layering, using color effectively, how to create a strong composition and more.

For more information and to register, please visit nku.edu/artworkshops.

About Randel Plowman

Randel Plowman received his M.F.A. in printmaking from University of Wisconsin-Madison and his B.F.A. from NKU. He has exhibited in solo and juried exhibitions throughout the United States.

In addition, his work appears in many public and private collections in North America and abroad, his work has been cited in numerous publications, including The New York Times and USA Today; been featured in The Paris Review, How Design Magazine, Artist Magazine and Somerset Studio.

He is the author of two books, Masters: Collage, and The Collage Workbook: How To Get Started And Stay Inspired — voted Best Art Instruction Book of 2012 by Library Journal. Plowman currently teaches printmaking at NKU.

From Northern Kentucky University