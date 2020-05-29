NKU breaks ground on student housing project; five-story development scheduled to open in 2021















Northern Kentucky University has broken ground on a new residential building, the first student housing construction on campus since 2003. The five-story, 77,200 square-foot development will fulfill a need for affordable living space at NKU.

More students are choosing to live on campus, and the project will meet the increased demand. The development will house 297 beds in a semi-suite-style. The design will help create a sense of community among residential students with large lounge areas, meeting rooms and a lighted event plaza.

“We know students who live on campus have higher retention and persistence rates, remain engaged and have a more fulfilling collegiate experience. This is an essential factor when we look at how to be a student-ready institution, and this new complex will offer more opportunities to build a community on campus,” said NKU President Ashish Vaidya. “Especially in these uncertain times, this new construction is a welcome sign of things to come as we build the future home for our students.”

The L-shape design establishes a new focal point for the Boothe Residential Village, located along Kenton Drive. The residence hall also features dedicated study hubs and a double-sided kitchen.

“This will be a modern living and learning environment unlike traditional residence halls offered,” said Arnie Slaughter, co-interim chief Student Affairs officer and Dean of Students. “We listened to the feedback from our students when we designed this building, and we think they will be pleased to see it under construction.”

NKU partnered with Messer Construction Co., a nationally ranked firm that specializes in managing, developing and performing complex commercial construction, to lead the project’s construction.

“The Messer-TriVersity team is extremely excited to partner with NKU on this transformational Residence Hall project,” said Nick Rosian, operations vice president at Messer. “We realize the important role NKU plays in shaping the future of our region and are fortunate to play a part in moving their vision forward.”

The project is scheduled to open in 2021 and will be the first housing complex to achieve LEED Silver certification upon completion. NKU’s last residential construction was University Suites in 2003. For more on NKU’s University Housing, visit its website.

From Northern Kentucky University