Newport imposes emergency curfew on residents, visitors, businesses from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m.















City of Newport, Ky Curfew

Emergency Executive Order # 5/31/2020

Pursuant to the authority of Kentucky Revised Statute and City ordinances 34.15 and 34.16, an emergency curfew is hereby imposed on residents, visitors and businesses located in the City of Newport between the hours of 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. until rescinded by subsequent order.

This order shall not apply to health care providers, pharmacies, or residents traveling to or from work within City limits. Additional restrictions may be imposed based on changing conditions.

The Newport Police Department is hereby empowered to enforce this order and violators will be subject to penalty as provided for by KRS or City Ordinance.

By order of,

Thomas J. Fromme

City Manager

Jerry R. Peluso

Mayor of Newport, Ky.