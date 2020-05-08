Newport High School announces May 20 graduation — a hybrid in-person and virtual experience















This year’s Newport High School graduation will be a hybrid in-person AND virtual experience thanks to the support of Supt. Middleton and the district, said Principal Heather Orman.

Here’s how it will work:



A professional videographer will film each portion of the ceremony in small increments using scheduled appointments and following social distancing guidelines on scheduled days leading up to May 20.



Each student will schedule an appointment on 5/18, 5/19, or 5/20 to walk across the stage in their cap and gown at the calling of their name in the presence of no more than four family members to receive their diploma and walk off the stage.



COVID restrictions limit the number of people who can be present, so in order to allow up to four family members to be present, in addition to video crew and admin presenter(s), the school had to adjust the staff member presentation format.

Each senior who will participate selected a staff member (districtwide) whom they would have chosen to walk across the stage with them. Each selected staff member scheduled an individual appointment to be videotaped sharing a fond memory of the student and/or well wishes for the future. Once compiled, these clips will be placed in the final video in conjunction with the designated student’s receipt of his or her diploma.

Each person who would normally speak during graduation — Valedictorian, Salutatorian, Pledge of Allegiance — will be scheduled on or before May 18, 19 and 20 in traditional graduation garb giving their speech.



The final compilation of the graduation program will follow a traditional graduation program and students will receive traditional hard copies of the program during their scheduled appointment.

Newport High School



