Newport Board of Education approves college tuition reimbursement of up to $18,000 for teachers















Teachers will receive college tuition reimbursement of nearly $20,000 under a new benefit enacted by the Newport Board of Education.

In addition, the board agreed to allow the superintendent to provide four additional emergency days to all employees for the current school year only.

In unanimous votes, the Board has approved a college tuition reimbursement of up to $18,000 for teachers to pursue their Rank 1 or Rank 2 teaching certifications. To qualify for the reimbursement, teachers must commit to teaching in the Newport Independent Schools for five years and maintain at least a B average in the courses.

“We see this as an opportunity to invest in our teachers future, who are committed to investing in on our students future,” said Newport Board of Education Chairwoman Ramona Malone. “The board is excited about the return the district will receive from this investment.”

“I think it is going to be very successful,” said Board member Julie Smith-Morrow. “And I do feel the teachers will be committed and stay with the district.”

Under a new law enacted earlier this year by the Kentucky General Assembly, the emergency days are permitted for this year only.

“Anything we can do to benefit our teachers is good for the district,” said Board Member Sylvia Covington.

Superintendent Kelly Middleton noted that over the last decade the district spent an estimated $3 million in raises for teachers and staff. He also said that several teachers have already requested information about the benefits program.

“Retaining good teachers and employees is one of our primary goals,” Middleton said. “There has to be appreciation and perks for the hard work that they do. I applaud the board for taking this action.”

From Newport Independent Schools