Newport Assistant City Manager Larisa Sims honored with award for ‘tireless revitalization work’















Newport Assistant City Manager Larisa Sims has been honored by the Greater Cincinnati Chapter of the American Society for Public Administration, receiving the Individual Contributor award for what the Chapter called her “tireless revitalization work.”

Sims has played an integral and ongoing role in many of Newport’s major revitalization projects including the Ovation Project Restart/Music Venue under construction on the city’s riverfront, the SkyPointe condos being built on a bluff overlooking the city and Cincinnati’s skyline and the future Peace Bell site project, a mixed-use development that will include hotels, office and retail space and a parking garage.

She has also managed millions of dollars in Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana (OKI) Regional Council of Government grants for revitalization projects that include the Riverfront Commons bridges and the U.S. 27 South Corridor project.

Sims joined Newport in 2016 after serving eight years as Covington Assistant Manager.

“Larisa has truly been a great addition to our staff,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme. “She has taken on several important projects and has done a superior job. We are proud of her accomplishments and this special recognition by her peers.”

In nominating Sims for the award, Dayton City Administrator Michael Giffen described her as a “true professional and outstanding civil leader.”

“In Covington, Larisa helped usher in a new age in Covington Renaissance,” Giffen said. “In Newport, she has continued to work diligently on improving the (city’s) riverfront amenities. She is one of the hardest working individuals I know and is still able to balance it out with her family life. Everyone in our field looks to her for advice and support.”

Former Fort Mitchell City Administrator Sharmili Reddy, who also nominated Sims, called Sims “a long-time role model of mine as one of few women in the public administration arena who has worked through challenging political times and still made a name for herself.”

Reddy, who now serves as executive director of Planning and Development Services (PDS) of Kenton County, said under Sims’ leadership, Newport became the first Smart City in the Midwest and obtained a grant for Red Bike ride sharing stations throughout the city.

“She is known as someone that is results oriented and focuses on getting things done, for which she is highly respected in the profession,” Reddy said.

From City of Newport

Want more great content like this? Become a sustaining member of NKyTribune with a tax-deductible donation today and help us continue to provide accurate, up-to-date local news and information you can depend on. Click here to donate now!