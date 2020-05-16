Newport approves $335,000 for street improvements to Grandview Avenue; project funded with state grant















Grandview Avenue will be improved with new paving under a $335,000 contract the City of Newport Board of Commissioners has approved with Riegler Blacktop.

The project, funded through a state grant, includes the paving of Grandview from Central Avenue to near Main Street. The project also includes the installation of a storm water sewer at the corner of Grandivew and Central, improvements to nearby storm water systems and the stabilization of Overlook Drive to improve traffic flow.

The work is expected to be completed by September.

“At a time when finances are tight due to the COVID-19 virus and the disruption to the economy, we were fortunate and able to be creative with a state grant to pay for this project,” said Newport City Manager Tom Fromme. “This is another example of our staff securing funds and the City Commission unanimously approving plans to improve infrastructure in the city.”

Just last month, the City Commission approved spending nearly $350,000 to improve three streets – including Grandview Avenue – and the Mussman Park recreation complex. Under the project, a portion of Grandview Avenue between Central Avenue and McHenry Street will be stabilized.

From City of Newport