New COVID cases tapering off; Governor addresses Capitol protest, calls out efforts to intimidate















As of Tuesday afternoon, the NKY Health Department reported a total of 1,150 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Northern Kentucky. There have been 535 cases in Kenton County, 152 cases in Campbell County, 425 cases in Boone County and 38 cases in Grant County. This includes 57 total deaths related to COVID-19. Five hundred forty-seven (547) individuals have recovered.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported some of the lowest numbers the state has seen. Kentucky has a total of 8,951 cases, 387 newly reported through the Memorial Day weekend. There were three new deaths.

At least 3,115 Kentuckians have recovered.

Capitol protest over weekend

The Governor addressed a weekend protest at the Capitol that got national attention with a small group marked onto the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion and hung an effigy in a nearby tree.

Beshear talked about the decision to move his family to Frankfort, the first governor’s family – kids and all – to do so in over 30 years.

“I worried about a number of things. How would living in the community – with their dad as governor – affect my kids? What would it feel like to live in a house where people toured several days each week?” Beshear said. “One thing I never thought about, never questioned, was their personal safety. While I worried kids might be mean to them from time to time, I did not consider they might be bullied or heckled by adults.”

Beshear noted that his administration had offered the demonstrators a drive-up protesting permit but the organizers declined. He described how a right-wing militia group marched onto the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion.

“And there, just a windowpane away from where my kids often played, they chanted and heckled,” Beshear said. “While they were thankfully not there, I want to remind you my kids are 9- and 10-years old.”

The Governor called out the members of the group for engaging in acts meant to intimidate as well as politicians and officeholders who have encouraged them.

“You cannot fan the flames and condemn the fire,” he said.

Beshear said he would remain undaunted.

“I owe it to the people of Kentucky to not bow to terror, but keep doing what’s right for our citizens,” he said. “Living my faith means I have to face adversity without losing my values.”

Resiliency urged

Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack talked about the need to continue to follow social distancing rules and to use masks.

“There is no doubt that this infection has taken a horrible toll on humanity, and it will continue to take a toll until we have a vaccine or effective treatment. Until then, we’re left with old-school, old-fashioned public health measures which we know work, but are difficult to implement because they require us to make sacrifices,” Dr. Stack said. “Nobody likes wearing masks, including me. But it’s important that we wear them. The evidence is absolutely overwhelmingly clear that a small number of large events or a small number of large gatherings with one or two infected folks spread this thing like wildfire.”

Facility outbreak

Secretary Eric Friedlander of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services provided an update on efforts to address a coronavirus outbreak at a Jefferson County facility.

Gov. Beshear is closely monitoring the situation at Nazareth Home Clifton, along with Secretary Friedlander and Dr. Stack. State agencies are working with facility operators and Louisville Metro to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the residents and staff there.

“Long-term care facilities across the world, across the nation and across this state have been and will continue to be a challenge. So we’ve started aggressive testing. We’ve tested over 11,000 staff and residents in facilities across Kentucky. This weekend, we tested an entire facility, Nazareth Clifton, in Louisville. We had many positives, 39 residents and 20 staff,” said Secretary Friedlander. “Over time, it became clear that the facility was going to have a hard time finding enough [healthy] staff to take care of all residents, so we began an aggressive plan to transfer COVID-19 positive residents out to local hospitals. We were able to transfer those residents into the hospitals successfully and stabilize that facility. We made sure we were making the right decisions for everyone there, both staff and residents.”

Testing expansion

Gov. Beshear continued to encourage Kentuckians to get tested for COVID-19.

The recommended per capita testing rate is 100 per 100,000. In the seven days ending Tuesday, the daily average of Kentuckians tested per 100,000 residents was significantly higher at 138.

Information on how to register at more than 70 sites throughout the commonwealth can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.

Absentee Ballot Application Portal online

Gov. Beshear is encouraging all voters to use a new Absentee Ballot Application Portal now available online. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found at govoteky.com. He urged everyone who plans to vote in next month’s primary elections to go to the portal and request an absentee mail-in ballot.

Re-opening

On Monday, cosmetology businesses were given the green light to reopen in Kentucky. This includes barbers, hair salons, nail salons, tanning salons, acupuncture services, massage therapy, and tattoo parlors. As COVID- 19 continues to spread in Northern Kentucky, as well as the nature of these services in which customers and staff are in close contact, it is critical to take steps to prevent COVID-19 infection.

According to District Director of Health, Lynne Saddler, MD, MPH, “Things may feel like they are getting back to normal as businesses reopen, but until there is an effective treatment and vaccine for COVID-19, we all must take steps to protect ourselves and others.” If you believe that you need these services, take these precautions:

• Do not go out if you are sick.

• Wash your hands upon entering and leaving the facility, and as needed in between.

• Wear a cloth face covering.

• If a location is crowded, leave and come back later. If possible, schedule an appointment.

• Contact the facility before heading out – they may have additional requirements and instructions.

For additional details on COVID-19 cases in Northern Kentucky, please click here.