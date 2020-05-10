Murder hornets unlikely in Kentucky, says UK entomolgist; giant insects prey on honeybees















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The so-called “murder hornet” has created quite a buzz since it made its first appearance in the United States, but a University of Kentucky expert says they shouldn’t be bugging you if you live in Kentucky.

The Asian giant hornet, or Vespa mandarinia, is native to Asia but was recently found in Washington state and British Columbia, Canada. Due to its size and the power of its venom, it is the most dangerous hornet in the world. Honeybees are their most common prey, but their stings can be dangerous and even lethal to humans who are allergic to other types of bee and wasp stings.

“It is unlikely the insect is in Kentucky,” said Jonathan Larson, UK entomologist in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. “So far, there have been no findings in North America outside of the Pacific Northwest, but we do have some similar looking insects in Kentucky that could cause people to think they have seen one.”

Asian giant hornets are 1.5 to 2 inches long. They have black and yellow-orange stripes and a large orange or yellow head with prominent eyes. They form large colonies on the ground. Common insects in Kentucky similar in size to the hornet include the European hornet, cicada killer and bald-faced hornet.

However, Larson said these insects have distinct features that can help Kentuckians differentiate them from the Asian giant hornet.

“The European hornet is more of a red-orange color, and the cicada killer will have a smaller head and different shape than the Asian giant hornet,” he said. “Bald-faced hornets are black and white instead of yellow-orange.”

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, the Asian giant hornet attacks and destroys honeybee hives. A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours. The hornets enter a “slaughter phase” where they kill bees by decapitating them. They then defend the hive as their own, taking the brood to feed their own young. They also attack other insects but are not known to destroy entire populations of those insects. While they do not generally attack people or pets, they can attack when threatened. Their stinger is longer than that of a honeybee and their venom is more toxic.

They can also sting repeatedly.

Again, it is unlikely the hornet is in Kentucky, however, UK entomologists encourage anyone who has a specimen that they think might be the Asian giant hornet to submit pictures through a direct message on the Kentucky Bugs Facebook page or email pictures to jonathan.larson@uky.edu.

Pictures should include top and side views of the insect and a size comparison with a common object such as a coin, to help the entomologists positively identify the insect.