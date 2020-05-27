More than 100,000 Kentucky voters successfully apply online for absentee ballot as of Tuesday















Secretary of State Michael G. Adams announced that as if early Tuesday afternoon, 100,000 registered Kentucky voters have taken advantage of govoteky.com to request their absentee ballots for the June 23 election.

“Voting absentee is easy, secure, and wildly popular,” Adams said. “I’m grateful to the Kentuckians who understand that we have fewer voting locations available and fewer poll workers available because of COVID-19 – not only are these Kentuckians being good citizens by voting, but by voting absentee they’re being good citizens in relieving the pressure on our voting locations and our poll workers.”

Upon introducing the absentee ballot request portal on Friday evening, Adams noted that:

• It requires a voter to verify identity with date of birth and social security number

• Ballot envelopes have bar codes for tracking

• Election officials will verify that each voter signature on an absentee ballot envelope matches the voter’s signature of record.

Absentee ballots may also be obtained from a voter’s county clerk, in-person or by phone, fax or email. Absentee ballots are treated as securely and secretly as any other ballot and can be either delivered by a voter personally to the county clerk’s office or mailed back with no postage due.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 election is June 15.

From Office of the Secretary of State