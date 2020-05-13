Met Club offering ‘Your Mind. Your Business. Addressing Mental Health for Leaders’ free webinar















May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the Metropolitan Club is offering a follow-up to its earlier webinar on mental health, Part II of “Your Mind, Your Business, Addressing Mental Health for Leaders.”

The program will be 8-9 a.m. May 20 and is free to participants.

In this time of uncertainty, anxiety and mental health issues are becoming more commonplace than ever. Yet, many of us do not address our own issues, primarily due to not knowing where to turn.

Join the insightful webinar with some of Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky thought leaders as they share their personal stories, challenges, impacts on their businesses, innovations, lessons learned, and how they found and give hope and inspiration.

Once again moderated by Tarita Preston, Owner the Curated Coach, panelists include:

• Greg Harmeyer, CEO & Founding Partner, Tier1 Performance;

• Dr. Kimberly Luse, Principal & Founder, Strategic Ethical Solutions;

• Trevor Steinhauser, Advocate for Mental Health & Addiction; Host of Stigmatized, Behavioral Health Podcast; and

• Dr. Maria Espinola, Psy.D., Assistant Professor of Clinical Psychiatry & Licensed Clinical Psychologist, UC Health & University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

The panel will also share resources for yourself, your family, and your employees. Take away helpful tips on how to better recognize mental health issues, gain greater understanding and compassion, and how to help and inspire others.

This webinar is free, but please register here.