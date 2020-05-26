Madison Avenue Christian Church receives grants to support car care clinic, community meals















Madison Avenue Christian Church has received a $10,120 grant from Greater Cincinnati Foundation and Leadership NKY Class of 2020 (a program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce) for its outreach program, The Samaritan Car Care Clinic. The 50 members of the Leadership NKY Class of 2020 partnered with Greater Cincinnati Foundation to fund several grants specifically aimed at Northern Kentucky non-profits that were addressing critical community issues. The Leadership NKY Class of 2020 chose Life Learning Center, Lincoln Grant Scholar House, and the Samaritan Car Care Clinic.

A second grant was received from the Greater Cincinnati Foundation and the United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s joint COVID-19 Regional Response Fund. The grant will directly support two of the church’s outreach programs: $2,500 for the Community Meals program, and $2,500 for the Samaritan Car Care Clinic.

The Samaritan Car Care Clinic provides complementary routine vehicle maintenance for low-income individuals. The Samaritan Car Care Clinic was included with Life Learning Center and Lincoln Grant Scholar House as part of the Leadership NKY Class of 2020 selection. The grant proceeds will be used to cover maintenance and repairs for people who desperately need help with car repairs. Many of the people seeking assistance are single, working mothers.

Every Monday and Wednesday evening, MACC provides a free meal for Northern Kentucky community members who face food insecurity. Due to COVID issues, the meal program has had to switch to sack suppers, instead of sit down meals. Regardless, the need for food assistance has only increased, so the grant to help with the feeding program is being put to immediate use.

Working with several hundred volunteers each year, the church provides two community meals each week, serving approximately 200 guests at each meal. The quarterly Samaritan Car Care program provides oil changes and minor car repairs for low-income individuals who need help maintaining their automobile. Next door to the church is a transitional residence that is sponsored by the church, providing shelter and services to a family in need.

In addition to serving the community, MACC has put a great deal of effort into beautification of the church grounds, facilities and cherished stained-glass windows, providing beauty and a sense of community for the residents in the surrounding neighborhoods.

A Disciples of Christ affiliated church, Madison Avenue Christian Church has an over 100-year commitment to the citizens of Covington, currently hosting a robust community meal program for those in need and sponsoring a Samaritan Car Care program that assists women with families who are unable to afford the cost of routine maintenance and minor repairs to their cars. The church has provided medical programs in conjunction with NKU nurses and registered individuals for the Affordable Care Act. Dedicated church members and hundreds of community volunteers serve on average, 15-20,000 hot meals a year, and over 275,000 meals have been served since the beginning of the program in 2004.

To learn more, visit: http://www.Mchurch.com