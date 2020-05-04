Legendary Madison Central High School baseball coach Don Richardson dead at age 88















A legendary figure in Kentucky high school sports has passed away.

Longtime and retired Madison Central High School coach Don Richardson died Saturday at the age of 88. Richardson served as baseball coach at Madison Central for 35 years and compiled a 952-157 mark.

In addition, he was named the top coach in the state in 1982 and 1983 after guiding the Indians to a perfect 40-0 record and the school’s first state title on the diamond.

“Somewhere along life’s way, I hope there has been a time that I was able to help you. If I have helped you, then, maybe my life has been worthwhile,” Richardson wrote in his autobiography “Fodder on the Ground.”

Richardson also coached basketball at Madison Central for 16 years and won more than 350 games on the court. He guided the Indians to their first Sweet Sixteen state tournament appearance in 1987.

Richardson played for head coach Turkey Hughes at Eastern Kentucky University, where he was a pitcher and compiled a 22-7 record. He was inducted into the EKU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019.

“His work while at MCHS helped build a tradition that is still thriving today,” Madison Central principal Brandon Fritz said. “We are forever grateful for his passion and vision for our school. His legacy will live on forever at Madison Central.”

