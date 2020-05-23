Latonia’s Barb Cook Park set for rebuild in next few weeks, awaiting vote by commission Tuesday















Phase I of the long-awaited renovation of Barb Cook Park in Latonia is set to begin in the next couple of weeks.

The Covington Board of Commissioners is expected to approve a construction contract of up to $225,538 on Tuesday night with DWA Recreation Inc., which submitted the lowest bid.

Phase I will include an array of play equipment for young children (including a “playstructure,” swings, and “sway bench”), concrete walking paths, and infrastructure for family cookouts (including a 20-foot by 20-foot picnic shelter on a concrete pad, grills, picnic tables, benches etc.).

It’s being funded by federal Community Development Block Grant money.

Future phases include improvements to the existing basketball court, a new multi-purpose court with spectator areas, and restrooms. Those will be paid for by $81,755 grant through the Kentucky Department for Local Government, which was awarded to Covington during a visit to Northern Kentucky by Gov. Andy Beshear in February.

“We want to make this a top-notch facility for families in Latonia,” Neighborhood Services Director Ken Smith said in presenting the contract to the Commission.

A rendering of a completely renovated park created by Brandstetter Carroll Inc. – a firm of architects, engineers, and planners – shows a range of amenities suggested by residents during a long and involved public input campaign.

But in answer to a question from the Commission, Smith said one of the features – a water spray pad – “would be built only if we can raise money privately.”

Barb Cook is the third neighborhood park to be rebuilt under the Parks & Recreation Division’s ongoing park redevelopment schedule, with upgrades at Father Hanses Park in Lewisburg and Peaselburg Park already completed. Goebel Park is next.

Barb Cook sits on either side of Ashland Avenue at its intersection with Madison Pike, across the street from the Latonia Terrace apartments.