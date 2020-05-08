Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announces road updates, possible delays for District 6 highways

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 has announced the following conditions and/or operations that are being reported for highways in District Six in Northern Kentucky.
Northern Kentucky road construction updates are available on District 6 Road Report. Follow KYTC District 6 on the Facebook page at KYTC District 6 or on the Twitter page at KYTC District 6.
To see the Driving NKY Progress website – Click here Driving NKY Progress.
Navigate traffic with GoKY or via Waze on a smartphone.
Motorists should be aware of possible delays or lane closures on the following projects:
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KENTUCKY – CLERMONT COUNTY, OHIO
· I-275 (Combs-Hehl Bridge) 73 – 71 mile-marker – ODOT has a pavement resurfacing and bridgework project planned for I-275 that includes bridge deck overlays and rehabs of four I-275 twin bridges at Four-Mile, Sutton Road, Kellogg Ave. and the Combs-Hehl. The project requires the following restrictions:
Sunday, May 10 – Saturday, May 16 – Various lane closures on Kellogg Avenue at the I-275 overpasses daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. for bridge painting.
Monday, May 11 – Friday, May 15 – Single-lane closures on I-275 East and West between Four Mile Road and the Kentucky side of the Combs Hehl Bridge daily between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for concrete sealing.
Monday, May 11 – Tuesday, May 12 – Single-lane closures on I-275 East from 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for milling and paving.
Tuesday, May 12 – Thursday, May 14 – Single and double-lane closures on I-275 West, as well as closures of the exit ramp to Kellogg Avenue, the on-ramp from U.S. 52, and the southbound ramp from Kellogg to I-275 West (South) from 7 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following morning for milling and paving.
Thursday, May 14 – Saturday, May 16 – Single and double-lane closures on I-275 East, as well as closure of the exit ramp to Kellogg Avenue and the on-ramp from U.S. 52 to I-275 East (North), from 7 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. the following morning for milling and paving.
The following restrictions will be in place for trucks entering Ohio from Kentucky:
10’ wide
75’ overall length
Weight restriction of 120,000 lbs.
Motorists should be alert when entering the work zone. Lane closures are to shift traffic to the outside shoulder of west I-275 in preparation of a contraflow configuration that will begin near Sutton Road and end on the Kentucky side of the Combs-Hehl Bridge. The contraflow lane will remain in place until approximately late November.
KENTON – BOONE COUNTY
· I-275 Westbound (82.4 – 83.7/0 – 1.5 mile-marker) – A pavement rehab project from Dixie Highway to Mineola Pike is in progress. Please slow down to merge! Traffic has been shifted into a new traffic pattern for the first phase of work. The left lane and left shoulder are closed from Turkeyfoot Road to Mineola Pike. Traffic is using the right lane and right shoulder to move throughout the project area. Two lanes of travel will be maintained throughout the day and during peak travel times. Nighttime lane closures that reduce traffic to a single lane may occur periodically. All work is weather dependent.
BOONE COUNTY
· I-71/I-75 southbound rest area (177 milepost) closed for a roof replacement project – The SB rest area is closed to the public. The closure will be in until project is complete. Facilities are available in a secondary truck building on site. Commercial truck parking will still be available.
· I-75 SB (183 – 178 mile-marker) – An interstate rehabilitation project is in progress on I-75 in Boone County between the Kenton County Line (MP 183.08) and Mt. Zion Road (MP 178.02). The project will consist of an asphalt pavement rehabilitation/resurfacing and the addition of auxiliary lanes on I-75 in both directions from KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) to US 42.
The speed limit will be reduced by 10 MPH in the project area. Double fines will be issued in the work zone.
Friday, May 8 – Saturday, May 9, weather permitting:
Multiple lane closures will be in place on I-71/75 southbound from the KY 236/Erlanger interchange to the Mt Zion Rd. (KY 536) interchange.
At 7 p.m., traffic will be reduced to three lanes.
At 8 p.m., traffic will be reduced to two lanes.
At 10 p.m., traffic will be reduced to a single lane.
By 7 a.m., Saturday, the new traffic configuration will be in place. Traffic will be reduced by one lane and three lanes of travel will be open.
Also, beginning at 7 p.m., Friday evening, trucks will not be permitted to use the right lane between Turfway Rd. and Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536).
Motorists should watch for work crews, equipment, lane closures, and trucks entering and exiting traffic throughout the work zone.
· KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – A project is in progress on Pleasant Valley Road between Valley View Drive and Rogers Lane. The roadway is being widened and re-aligned and includes the construction of a bridge and roundabout. The project will also include a multi-use path on both sides of the road. Motorists should be aware of flaggers for lane closures throughout the project.
· KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) – Work continues on the KY 536 corridor in Boone County extending from Old Union Road to I-75. The intersection of NEW Mt. Zion Rd. and US 42 is open. Please remember, the traffic pattern has changed and this is an active work zone. Crews will be working on Gunpowder between Mt. Zion Rd. (KY 536) and Caspen Lane. Traffic wishing to enter a roundabout always yields to traffic already in the roundabout. The posted speed limit is 35 MPH.
· KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress. Occasional lane closures may occur between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway), but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. In addition, crews will continue work on Biltmore Dr., Biltmore Blvd., and Sherwood Lakes Dr. daily between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed and short-term detours will be put into place.
· KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Work is on progress on Best Pal Drive, Winning Colors Drive and Triple Crown Blvd daily between 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. During this time, temporary road closures may be needed and short-term detours will be put into place. Utility relocation work is ongoing within the project area, but there are no significant impacts to traffic related to construction at this time. Occasional lane closures may occur, but traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. As of May 8, the right two lanes of I-71/75 southbound will be closed at the Richwood Road (KY 338) Exit 175.
· New I-275 – Graves Road Interchange – Construction is in progress. In addition, a barrier wall has been set in the shoulder of I-275 east and westbound between the existing Grave Road overpass and the Petersburg Road exit while crews work outside the travel lanes. Graves Rd. is now permanently closed to all traffic at the I-275 bridge. The closure is in place just south of Williams Rd. and just south of the I-275 bridge, which prevents traffic in either direction from crossing over the I-275 bridge. Williams Rd. remains open to traffic. Also, weather permitting, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., traffic is reduced to one lane on Graves Rd. between KY 20 (Petersburg Road) and just north of Worldwide Blvd. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Intermittent lane closures will continue through mid-May.
Please use caution when traveling through active work zones.
BRACKEN COUNTY
· KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) 1.2 milepost – Off roadwork has started on a bridge rehabilitation project on KY 8 over Holts Creek. Motorists should be aware of a possible lane closure. For more information, visit Bridging Kentucky.
· KY 2228 (Foster Road) – KY 2228 is closed to through truck traffic with barricades across the inbound lane at KY 9 and at KY 8 due to repeated truck impacts to the bridge over Holts Creek and guardrail at the KY 2228 and KY 8 intersection. A truck detour is posted to take KY 9 (AA Highway) to KY 19 to KY 8. Local traffic will have access. The closure will remain in place until further study is done.
CAMPBELL COUNTY
· The 4th Street – Veterans Bridge over the Licking River – The bridge is open to two lanes of traffic and the weight limit is lowered to 3-tons. Trucks and buses are prohibited until emergency repairs can be made. Signed detours are in place. Large loads coming from Newport can use York Street to the 11th Street – Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge to Greenup Street. If traveling from Covington, use Scott Street to 12th Street to the Licking Valley Girl Scout Bridge to Monmouth Street as a detour.
· KY 1892 (Grand Ave.) 1.6 – 1.8 mile-marker – A lane closure is in place on KY 1892 (Grand Ave.) so that crews can repair storm drains and the pavement. The lane closure will be in place Monday through Friday during the hours of 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Motorists should be aware of lane closures, crews and equipment.
GALLATIN COUNTY
· KY 467 (Glencoe-Folsom Road) 7.6 – 9.9 mile-marker – An asphalt resurfacing project is in progress on KY 467 from US 127 to the Grant County Line. Work will take place during daytime hours. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone.
GRANT COUNTY
· KY 22 (Taft Highway) – Three bridge replacement projects and highway safety improvement project on KY 22 (Taft Highway) is in progress. The project will require a full closure. This project will have two phases of work and road closures.
· Phase 1 – Feb. 3 to May 30 – KY 22 (5.7 – 10.7 mile-marker) will be closed to through traffic from KY 467 (Warsaw Road) to KY 36 for a bridge replacement over Baton Rouge Road and Clarks Creek and for highway safety improvements. Traffic will have access to Ruthman Drive. A signed detour will be in place using KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) to I-75 NB to the Dry Ridge – Owenton Exit 159 to KY 22.
· Phase 2 – June 1 – Nov. 30 – KY 22 (5.7 – 0.6 mile-marker) will be closed to through traffic from KY 36 (Stewartsville Road) to KY 1993 (Lawrenceville Road) for bridge replacements at Rattlesnake Creek and Eagle Creek. Detour information will be confirmed before this work starts.
Access will be maintained for residents who live along the closed sections. For more information, visit Bridging Kentucky.
HARRISON COUNTY
· KY 1054 (Lafferty Pike) – 1.9 mile-marker – A bridge restoration project is in progress on the bridge over Twin Creek in Harrison County. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. A temporary traffic signal will be in place during the project.
KENTON COUNTY
· KY 1486 (Fowler Creek Road) 2.8 – 3.2 mile-marker – A high friction surface treatment is in progress on KY 1486 (Fowler Creek Road). Work will take place in between KY 2047 (Senour Road) and Pelly Road. Motorists should watch for flaggers and expect a lane closure.
· KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) 5.5 milepost – A waterline rehabilitation project is in progress on KY 371 (Amsterdam Road) near Deer Field Drive. Work will take place during daytime hours starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. Motorists should watch for flaggers when entering the work zone.
· KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) 2.8 -5.3 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on KY 177 has been rescheduled to start Monday, May 11 from KY 14 north to Ishmael Road. Work will take place during daytime hours. Motorists should watch for lanes closures, flaggers and equipment. Expect short delays.
· KY 2046 (Fiskburg Road) 5.6 – 8.3 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on KY 2046 will begin the week of May 11 from KY 17 to KY 14. Work will take place during daytime hours. Motorists should watch for lanes closures, flaggers and equipment. Expect short delays.
· U.S. 25 Dixie Highway – KY 1072 (Kyles Lane) intersection – An intersection improvement project is in progress. There will be alternating lane closures throughout the project in both directions. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the route, if possible. When approaching and traveling around the intersection, drivers should slow down and use extra caution.
OWEN COUNTY
· KY 22 (Owenton-Dry Ridge Road) 16 – 18.5 mile-marker – An asphalt resurfacing project is in progress on KY 22 from KY 845 (Eden Shale Road) to the Grant County Line. Work will take place during daytime hours. Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone. Expect short delays.
PENDLETON COUNTY
· KY 17 – KY 17 is closed to through traffic for a slide repair project at MP 4.8. The closure will start at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily until the work is completed. Work is weather dependent. Motorists should seek an alternate route during this time.
ROBERTSON COUNTY
· U.S. 62 near 7 milepost – On Tuesday, May 11, U.S. 62 will be closed for culvert replacements in between KY 1504 and KY 617 during the hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Motorists can use KY 1504 (Central Ridge Road) or KY 617 (Piqua Kentontown Road) as a detour.
· U.S. 62 (Kentontown Road) 0 – 5 mile-marker – An asphalt resurfacing project is in progress on US 62 from the Harrison County Line to KY 617 (Piqua Road). Motorists should exercise caution and watch for flaggers, traffic control devices, construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone.
The KYTC offers the following tips for motorists when they approach a work zone:
1. Expect the unexpected.
2. Slow down.
3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.
4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.
5. Pay attention to the signs.
6. Obey road crew flaggers.
7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.
8. Keep up with the traffic flow.
9. Navigate traffic with GoKY or via Waze on your smartphone!
10. You can follow us on the social media links.
11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.
12. Be patient and stay calm.
Remember construction and maintenance activities are scheduled on a tentative basis and are subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet appreciates the public’s patience during the construction process.
Motorists are urged to use caution in work areas, and to be alert for flaggers, workers, and equipment which may block a portion of the roadway, and other items of concern in work zones. Motorists are asked to pay careful attention to warning signs alerting them of the roadwork and obey work zone speed limits where applicable.
For the latest up to date information on road conditions throughout Kentucky, motorists can go to GoKY.
From Kentucky Transportation Cabinet