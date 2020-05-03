Kentucky Distillers, including Ludlow’s Second Sight Spirits, donate sanitizer for business reopenings















As Gov. Andy Beshear outlined the plan for Phase 1 of reopening Kentucky’s economy, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and Kentucky Chamber of Commerce are partnering to help businesses make sure they have the hand sanitizer needed to protect Kentuckians as they reopen.

In the last few weeks, members of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association have produced and donated more than 125,000 gallons of desperately needed hand sanitizer to frontline workers, first responders, hospitals and health care facilities across the state.

Now, to assist Kentucky businesses, several distillers are selling hand sanitizer to help with the requirements for business reopening.

If any Kentucky business is in need of hand sanitizer, they may visit www.kyhandsanitizer.com, and request hand sanitizer from a local Kentucky distillery that follows Food and Drug Administration guidelines for production and labeling consistent with the World Health Organization. Orders will be filled by Kentucky distilleries and can be shipped within the state.

A list of distillers selling hand sanitizer, and how to order, also can be found on the KDA’s Kentucky Bourbon Trail website at kybourbontrail.com.

Ashli Watts, President and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, said, “We want to thank our distilleries in Kentucky for stepping up and being innovative in this time of need and truly helping save lives. Not only does this help our businesses get back up and running and keep all employees safe, it also helps support jobs in our signature industry.”

KDA President Eric Gregory said, “We deeply appreciate our partnership with the Kentucky Chamber and all they’re doing to help businesses during this difficult time. Many of our craft distilleries are selling hand sanitizer to businesses and the public. This not only helps with public safety during this pandemic, it’s also a vital stream of revenue to these small, local companies at a time when their tourism centers and tasting rooms are closed.“

Gregory said many distillers, especially larger companies, also are still donating sanitizer to hospitals, first responders and frontline workers on a priority basis. Donation requests for emergency personnel also can be made through www.kyhandsanitizer.com.

Gregory also cautioned to keep hand sanitizer away from children’s reach and stressed that it is for external use only, and not for consumption.

From Kentucky Chamber of Commerce