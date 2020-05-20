Kentucky Colonels to award $2.1 million in grants; $1.3 million helping those impacted by COVID-19















The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) will award grants totaling $2.1 million in 2020, of which $1.3 million will be awarded this month to organizations directly helping those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOKC also has an additional $600,000 for emergency grants to be awarded during the remainder of the year.

According to HOKC Executive Director Col. Sherry Crose, organizations that may be eligible for emergency grants, specific to being impacted by COVID-19, should contact HOKC for further information.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything we’ve dealt with before and many Kentuckians are in dire need, our grants committee prioritized this year’s award criteria specifically towards organizations helping the neediest,” Crose said. “Of the 290 applications reviewed, 133 were inside these parameters.”

“In today’s modern techno-world, there is no science to our process in channeling aid to where good work is being done,” said HOKC Commanding Gen. Hal Sullivan. “With the compassion and desire of HOKC trustees and staff, this is what we do. Our mission is to guide dollars donated by Kentucky Colonels towards helping workers delivering critical services to people in their time of need.”

HOKC’s Good Works Program is the workhorse of service to Kentucky citizens and is funded solely by donations from active Kentucky Colonels in Kentucky and from around the world.

More than 3.5 million Kentuckians are positively impacted from their generosity each year. Grants are focused on organizations working predominantly in areas providing services such as food pantries, abuse and homeless shelters and senior facilities in rural areas, veteran’s groups, centers for the disabled, animal care and rescue groups.

In April 2020, the HOKC Board of Trustees allocated a separate $1 million from its trust to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Team Kentucky Fund assisting Kentuckians who are severely financially impacted by the COVID-19 emergency. The Commonwealth of Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet oversees this fund. For more information go to ppc.ky.gov.

The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels have a tradition of delivering disaster relief and emergency assistance that began during the Great Flood of 1937. It is a non-partisan 501(c)(3) supporting Kentucky charities and worthy organizations. Donations are given by active Colonels appointed by the Governor, who choose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way. For more information go to www.kycolonels.org.

