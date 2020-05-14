Kentuckians donate $652,352 to charities participating in statewide online giving campaign















Kentuckians donated $652,352 to 223 nonprofit organizations participating in the eighth annual Kentucky Gives Day online giving campaign.

The event has raised $2.7 million by participating nonprofits over the eight years. This year brought together 4158 donors who made 5259 gifts – all through a single website, www.kygives.org.

“The pandemic facing our communities has also put an incredible strain on our nonprofit organizations and their ability to serve Kentucky communities now, and in the days ahead. These donations were needed more than ever,” said Danielle Clore, executive director and CEO of Kentucky Nonprofit Network, the state association of nonprofits that hosts the event.

“Every year, Kentuckians have generously shown that they understand and appreciate the vital work and role of nonprofit organizations,” Clore added. “This year, thousands of donors rose to the challenge – Kentuckians near and far showered the participating nonprofits with donations and support on social media that resulted in a powerful day of action in the Commonwealth.”

The giving website opened early this year to help nonprofits raise needed funds due to the pandemic and will remain open for donations through May 31. The total includes $19,395 raised so far through the #KYGives20 Impact Pool that will be distributed among eligible organizations at the end of the month.

Kentuckians are urged to visit www.kygives.org to give to their favorite causes representing human services, health care, education, the arts, the environment, animal welfare and more.

Kentucky Gives Day is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky. The Central Kentucky Community Foundation in Elizabethtown is a regional partner. Media partners include iHeart Radio Lexington; iHeart Radio Louisville; Kentucky News Network; and WKYT.

More information about Kentucky Gives Day is available at www.kygives.org.

From Kentucky Nonprofit Network

