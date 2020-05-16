Kenton County libraries to reopen with drive-thru on May 18 with limited hours















Kenton County libraries reopen with drive-thru service on May 18.

All Northern Kentucky libraries will either begin drive-thru or curbside services next week.

The Kenton County Public Library will resume drive-thru service with limited hours beginning Monday, May 18. Patrons can place items on hold here .

There is a limit of 15 holds per person. Patrons will be notified when ready for pick up. Hours will be Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m.

The three locations of the Kenton County Public Library are:

• Covington Branch: 502 Scott Boulevard, Covington, KY 41011

• Erlanger Branch: 401 Kenton Lands Road, Erlanger, KY 41018

• William E. Durr Branch: 1992 Walton-Nicholson Road, Independence, KY 41051.

Patrons can also call during open hours to place items on hold or ask reference questions at (859) 962-4000. The library’s tool lending service, Empower Tools, will open on Monday as well.

For a list of Frequently Asked Questions visit this website.

