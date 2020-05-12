Kenton County Fiscal Court to hold virtual meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.















The Kenton County Fiscal Court will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday (May 12) at 5:30 p.m.

The public can access the meeting online by going to http://www.tbnk.org/togo2. The agenda for the meeting is available by clicking here.

Kenton County Fiscal Court meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m.

Visit the calendar for all future meeting dates: https://www.kentoncounty.org/calendar.aspx.

The Telecommunications Board of NKY provides live video footage. The meeting will be available online or, for residents of Kenton County, on channel TBNK 204 (Spectrum) or 816 (Cincinnati Bell Fioptics).

Agenda related public comments and questions can be submitted to the Fiscal Court Clerk, Sue Kaiser, at Sue.Kaiser@KentonCounty.org.

For questions regarding this change, please contact the Fiscal Court administration office at (859) 392-1400 or email Kaiser.

From Kenton County Fiscal Court