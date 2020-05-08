Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe offers a guide to services (including elections) online and by mail

With the closure of the County Government Building at 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington due to the COVID-19, the Kenton County Clerk’s Office would like to offer the public other options to access the office.
ELECTIONS AND VOTER REGISTRATION
INFORMATION FOR JUNE 23 PRIMARY
Until the State Board of Elections portal is available, Kenton County voters can request their absentee ballot by clicking here.
Voters can also call the voter registration office at 859-392-1620.
On the Kenton County primary ballot there are no non-partisan races. The ballot only has democratic and republican races on it.
DEADLINE TO CHANGE PARTY AFFILATION WAS 12/31/2019
To check your party affiliation please use this link.
If you changed your party affiliation after 12/31/2019, you can’t vote in the primary. The State Board of Elections is sending a letter to all voters who changed their party affiliation after the deadline.
DEADLINE TO REGISTER FOR ELECTION IS MONDAY, MAY 26, 2020
To check your registration status please use this link.
If you need to register to vote please use this link.
DEADLINE FOR FILING FOR CITY COUNCIL, CITY COMMISSION, SCHOOL BOARDS AND CONSERVATION DISTRICT IS TUESDAY, JUNE 2, 2020 AT 4 P.M.
If you want to file to be a candidate you can find information and fillable forms at https://kentoncountykyclerk.com/home/candidatessample-ballots/ or at www.elect.ky.gov
Candidates for City Council, City Commission, School Boards and Conservation District file their nominating petitions and filing fees with the County Clerk’s Office. A new requirement this year is that all candidates must create an account with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance at www.kref.ky.gov. Once this account is set up, the candidates need to send a copy of the KREF001 form with the County Clerk
RENEWING FOR CAR TAGS
OPTION 1: If you are paying by check or cash, please mail- in your renewal to:
Kenton County Clerk
P.O. Box 1109
Covington, KY 41011
Mail-in renewals should include the prior year registration receipt, proof of insurance which has an effective date within the last 45 days, phone number, and payment.
OPTION 2: If you are paying by check you can put your renewal in the drop off box located near the front doors of 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY.
Drop off renewals should include the prior year registration receipt, proof of insurance which has an effective date within the last 45 days, phone number, and payment. If you do leave a cash payment, it must be for the exact amount. We caution leaving cash in the drop box.
OPTION 3: Use the online renewal at www.drive.ky.gov. You will need a credit card to process this payment.
OPTION 4: Call 859-392-1602. You will need a credit card to process this payment
HANDICAP PLACARD
For new placards or renewal of placards, you must have the signed and notarized Handicap Placard form. You can either mail the form or put it in the drop off box located near the front doors of 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY.
TRANSFER OF A CAR
IN-STATE PURCHASE OF A CAR: In-state individual to individual car transfers can be accomplished by calling the Auto Department at 859-392-1652 so a deputy clerk can review the paperwork and give instructions on how to deliver the transfer paperwork to the office for processing. The Deputy Clerk may need to contact you by some form of video conferencing if they need to review the paperwork.
OUT OF STATE PURCHASE OF A CAR: Individuals who purchased a vehicle from out of state will first need to have an inspection. Make appointment by calling the Kenton County Sheriff’s office at 859-392-1800. Once the inspection is complete then contact the Auto Department at 859-392-1652 so a deputy clerk can review the paperwork and give instructions on how to deliver the transfer paperwork to the office for processing.
REAL ESTATE DEPARTMENT
Permanent Records, Real Estate: Documents needing to be recorded may be submitted by mail to:
Kenton County Clerk
P.O. Box 1109
Covington, KY 41011
OR it can be put in the drop off box located near the front doors of 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY.
Record Room
The record room at the Covington location is closed. To access records online use www.kentondeeds.com for records from 1991forward. For PVA data please click here.
NOTARY PUBLIC
As of January 1, 2020, all notary publics must have a $1,000 insurance bond. Once you have the bond you can send the bond and a check for $19 to the Kenton County Clerk’s office. You can mail it to Kenton County Clerk, P.O. Box 1109, Covington, KY 41011 or put in the drop off box located near the front doors of 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY.
Please include an e-mail address and phone number so the County Clerk can contact you to finalize the notary.
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Marriage license applications are located here. Please fill out this form and send a $50 check to the Kenton County Clerk’s office. You can mail it to Kenton County Clerk, P.O. Box 1109, Covington, KY 41011 or put in the drop off box located near the front doors of 1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, KY. Please make sure there is a phone number on the application so the County Clerk can call you to set up an appointment for finalizing the marriage license. If you have any questions please call (859) 392-1650.
Copies of Marriage License
If you need a copy or certified copy of a marriage license, please send your request to the address listed above. If you need a certified copy then please include a $5 check or money order to process this request. You can also request a certified copy over the phone. You will need a credit card for this process.
Delinquent Taxes
Customers who need to pay any tax bill that is owed prior to 2019 can call 859-392-1650 and pay them over the phone with use of a credit card.
