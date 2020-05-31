Keeneland launches Digital Sales Ring; online Select Horses of Racing Age Sale set for June 23















Keeneland officials have announced the launch of the Keeneland Digital Sales Ring, a stand-alone online auction platform accessible to buyers and sellers around the world at Keenelanddigital.com. Kicking off the new digital platform will be a Select Horses of Racing Age Sale scheduled for June 23.

“The Keeneland Digital Sales Ring marks a significant milestone in our rich sales history and expands the realm of high-quality sales options Keeneland can deliver,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “This tool does not replace Keeneland’s traditional live sales format but rather provides us the flexibility to host small, select auctions throughout the year.”

Keeneland developed the Digital Sales Ring platform together with Kentucky-based technology company Horseco. It is similar to the successful Magic Millions Online technology used by the Thoroughbred sales company in Australia.

“We’ve been working to make the Keeneland Digital Sales Ring a reality for a while but expedited the offering in light of the current COVID-19 crisis as a service to our clients who have experienced a disrupted sales year,” Keeneland Vice President of Racing and Sales Bob Elliston said. “We received positive and constructive feedback after presenting the platform to a focus group of buyers and consignors in early May. Their input informed the final product that we are making available to the public.”

The Select Horses of Racing Age Sale on June 23 will be the first sale conducted on the Keeneland Digital Sales Ring, with the prospect of additional sales to be held throughout the summer.

Select Horses of Racing Age Sale – June 23

Entries: Keeneland will accept entries for the sale from June 1-12. Entries may be submitted via the traditional entry process by clicking here.

Fees: Entry fee of $500 per horse. As with live auctions, Keeneland’s five percent commission rate will apply to sales, however no commission will be charged on RNAs.

Buyer Registration: Buyers must register for an account online in advance of the sale by clicking here.

Sale Catalog: Catalogs will be available online approximately one week prior to the sale date and continually updated as entries are submitted.

Promotional Assets: Sellers have the opportunity to upload photos, video and other promotional assets to the Digital Sales Ring to market each individual hip to prospective buyers. They will receive access to do so after entry has been accepted.

Sale Format: The format of this auction is similar to online auction platforms in other industries. Reserves may be set and incremental bidding occurs until the auction closes. Auctions will be conducted under a Conditions of Sale.

From Keeneland

