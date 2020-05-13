Judge Bartlett gives former Kenton golf course manager five years probation; Moening repaid money















Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Gregory M. Bartlett sentenced former Kenton County Golf Course General Manager Dan Moening to five years of probation on Moening’s plea of guilty to theft while working at the Kenton County Golf Courses from 2011 through 2015.

The sentence was rendered April 29.

Moening was terminated on Nov. 5, 2015, based on suspicions that he was falsifying financial records at the golf courses for the purpose of committing theft. After an extensive forensic investigation conducted by the Kentucky State Police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, a grand jury returned a three-count indictment against Moening in December 2017.

Pursuant to the findings of the forensic investigation, and the subsequent guilty plea, Moening repaid $52,408.63 to Kenton County. Efforts to ensure that this constitutes a full accounting, and recovery, of the stolen amounts will continue through civil proceedings.

“I want to specifically thank the staff in our Treasury Office, who detected the theft going on,” stated Judge-Executive Kris Knochelmann.

“There’s no excuse for stealing. I’m thankful that Treasurer Roy Cox and his team picked up on the signs that something was amiss with golf course operations, and that the Kentucky State Police and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office were able to unravel the scheme and obtain restitution for the citizens of Kenton County.”