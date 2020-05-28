Interact for Change awards $20,000 in scholarships for local students pursuing careers in health care















To support local students in their pursuit of careers in health care, InterAct for Change recently awarded a total of $20,000 in scholarships.

Five students received $2,000 nursing scholarships. Applicants were selected based on academic performance, professional aspirations, compassion in caregiving, employment background, financial need and recommendations. Students are listed with their degree program and university.

• Anna M. Drake Memorial Scholarship: Jahnaé Ellis of Cincinnati, Bachelor of Science in nursing, Xavier University, and Connor Wilkinson of Milford, Master of Science in nursing, Xavier University.

• Ida W. Casey Memorial Scholarship: Jessica Otis of Cincinnati, Doctor of Nursing Practice, University of Cincinnati.

• Laura Rosnagle Memorial Scholarship: Phriend Asante of Fairfield, Bachelor of Science in nursing, University of Cincinnati.

• Rose Hook Scholarship: Cynthia Nwankwo of Cold Spring, Bachelor of Science in nursing, Northern Kentucky University.

Two students received $5,000 dental hygiene program scholarships:

• Donna Mays of Goshen, Associate of Applied Science in dental hygiene technology, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash.

• Alexa Kelley of Cincinnati, Associate of Applied Science in dental hygiene technology, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash.

“Nurses and dental hygienists play important roles in our health care system,” Dr. O’Dell Owens, president and CEO, said. “They are often the first people patients encounter when getting care. Supporting their education will ensure that all people in our community can get the quality care they need to remain healthy.”

For more information about the nursing and dental hygiene scholarships, please click here or call Fanice Wolgin at 513-458-6612.