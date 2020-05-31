Beshear sends National Guard to Louisville to quell violence; reports 247 COVID cases, 13 deaths















Gov. Andy Beshear said that as the state continues to address the novel coronavirus 2019, outside groups are poised to create violence against peaceful demonstrators and law enforcement, in the demonstrations related to the death of Breonna Taylor.

The Governor issued a video message and signed a letter to deploy approximately 350 Kentucky National Guardsmen to help provide safety and protection to the citizens of Louisville.

In his message, the Governor said Breonna Taylor’s death was tragic and that he can never understand the depths of feelings many Kentuckians are experiencing, but he pledged to listen and do everything he could moving forward.

He added that the demonstrations started out peacefully, but especially Friday night, outside groups moved in and are trying to create violence and harm to everybody who is on the streets.

“We can’t let our streets turn violent,” Beshear said. “Breonna’s sister, Juniyah, has stated violence would disrespect her family’s wishes.”

Case information

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Beshear said there were at least 9,704 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 247 of which were newly confirmed Saturday.

Friday’s cases were up a fair amount, the Governor said, “We have been reviewing the data from yesterday, and nearly half of the new cases were from long-term care, accounting for more than 37 percent, and another 9 percent of cases were from congregate care settings, mainly the federal prison in Lexington.”

He added, “We are reviewing today’s data to see if the pattern is continuing, which is largely a result of our expansive testing initiative in long-term care facilities.”

Beshear also said more than 65,800 tests were reported this week, which to date is believed to be the most in one week. That includes 62,862 PCR and 2,994 serology tests.

Unfortunately, Beshear reported 13 new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 431 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Saturday include 64-, 66- and 94-year-old men from Jefferson County; 86-, 93-, 67-, 84- and 90-year-old women from Jefferson County; a 72-year-old man from Nelson County; an 88-year-old woman from Gallatin County; a 81-year-old man from Metcalfe County; a 69-year-old man from Taylor County and a 70-year-old man from Hopkins County.

The Governor reminded Kentuckians to light their homes, places of business and places of worship green for compassion.

“In light of the events of the last couple days, compassion is something we need to have on full display,” Beshear said.

At least 3,232 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus. For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.