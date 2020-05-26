Girl Scouts offering new virtual program with Microsoft, the Brownie Computer Expert Badge















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) is offering a new virtual program together with Microsoft, The Brownie Computer Expert Badge.

Microsoft is inviting Brownie Scouts to participate in a two-hour virtual session to gain hands-on experience with the latest Microsoft technology and learn foundational knowledge about how computers operate.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road quickly shifted to virtual programming in March to create new ways for local Girl Scouts to remain safely engaged during COVID-19.



The Microsoft collaboration reinforces GSKWR’s prioritization of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) programming, encouraging girls to explore new passions and prosper as intelligent female leaders. This new Microsoft program will enrich the Council’s virtual program offerings and allow girls to learn about the versatility of computers, safe usage practices, key computer history and the operation of programs such as Bing, Office 365, Snippet and Paint.

“Our new Microsoft collaboration focused on STEM learning represents an ideal opportunity for Kentucky Girl Scouts to grow in their knowledge and understanding of the latest computer technology. We’re thankful to Microsoft for their shared commitment to grow our future female leaders,” said Susan Douglas, CEO, GSKWR.

Microsoft is offering programming locally and to Girl Scout councils and alumni throughout the US and Puerto Rico.

“Microsoft is pleased to offer programming to Girl Scouts as a way to invest in the future of technology,” said Sarah Yocis, Community Development Specialist, Kenwood Towne Center, Cincinnati.

Microsoft’s free virtual Girl Scout program began on Monday, May 25, with a second session scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 from 3–5 p.m. EST. Anyone interested can visit this link for additional workshop details and registration information: https://www.microsoft.com/cincinnati