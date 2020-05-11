Gateway, Renaissance Cov congratulate Class of 2020 with photo backdrop on building through May















Renaissance Covington & Gateway Community & Technical College have partnered together to honor Northern KY Seniors.

Renaissance Covington created a photo backdrop that will hang on Gateway Community & Techincal College Urban Metro Campus, 516 Madison Ave. in Covington.

“With over several hundred seniors in Kenton & Campbell county alone, we had to get creative with how to honor seniors,” said Renaissance Covington director, Nick Wade. “We invite any and all seniors to take a photo in front of the backdrop.”

The organizers ask that participants tag Renaissance Covington on social media so they can see the photos. Additionally, they ask that current safety protocols be followed when taking a photo, ie. social distancing.

“It is our small way to celebrate the achievement of graduating seniors who have had their normal graduation experiences impacted by COVID-19,” said Wade.

The backdrop will be up through the month of May.



