Fidelity Investments steps up to provide 500 meals a day to Freestore Food Bank, expands workplace giving















Fidelity Investments is stepping up to support the communities in the Tri-State area by providing 500 prepared meals a day to the Freestore Food Bank throughout May.

This local effort, which started May 11, is part of Fidelity’s national effort to partner with Feeding America in support of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs across the country.

Additionally, in the Covington region, Fidelity Investments is also:

• Employees are making and donating masks to the Freestore Food Bank for families.

These projects are part of Fidelity Investments’ commitment to expand corporate citizenship efforts in this new environment by focusing on virtual volunteerism and expanded workplace giving opportunities including:

• #GivingTuesdayNow Donation: Fidelity employees joined millions of others in #GivingTuesdayNow; a dollar-for-dollar match will be provided for up to $2 million of employees’ charitable donations to COVID-19 relief organizations. Organizations include both local and national groups.

• Financial Literacy Fridays for Families: Starting May 15th, Fidelity will make its financial literacy sessions — “Finlit Fridays” – available to families with children grades K-12, recognizing the impact of widespread school closings on students’ accessibility to educational resources.

• Virtual Week of Giving & Donation: Fidelity will be holding its annual volunteer week, Fidelity Cares Week, this week – a program in which 7,000 employees typically participate. The volunteer week will be 100 percent virtual, offering employees dozens of virtual volunteer opportunities to help its communities through this difficult time. A dollar will be donated for every registered volunteer to support students and teachers through DonorsChoose.org.

These efforts speak to Fidelity’s ability to quickly pivot during COVID-19 in order to keep its focus on volunteerism and giving back to the community.