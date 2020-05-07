Drees Homes debuts offsite building program; national homebuilder extends local offerings















Drees Homes, a national homebuilder headquartered in Fort Mitchell, has announced it will now offer Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky homebuyers the opportunity to build on their own lot, in a custom community or via an infill opportunity in historical neighborhoods.

Building more than 550 homes locally a year, Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky have served as the company’s busiest divisions. Due to customer requests, Drees extended its local offerings to provide additional possibilities.

“The new offsite building program offers customers the ability to construct their new home outside of an existing Drees community,” General Manager Ben Taylor said. “This even includes land that a customer owns or infill situations where our knowledge of available lots meets their lifestyle and location needs.”

Redevelopment opportunities in highly desirable neighborhoods like Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati and Fort Mitchell and Fort Thomas in Kentucky are expected to draw new interest and excitement among prospects.

“The Build on Your Lot offering is a significant contributor to the sales and profitability of Drees divisions located in other parts of the country, and we’re excited about the potential it brings in Greater Cincinnati,” Midwest Regional President Steve Tuckerman said.

This new program is positioned to compete more directly with small custom home builders and will offer many valuable advantages to the consumer, such as a one-stop selection process and more efficient construction timeline.

From Drees Homes