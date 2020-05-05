CVG invites you to join the JetStream Music Festival, an online celebration of music livestream from Austin















The JetStream Music Festival, taking place on Wednesday, May 6 at 6:00 p.m. EST, is an online celebration of music between 23 North American airports, including the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The stream will take place on Facebook Live and will feature performances from musicians representing each community. Each musician will have a virtual tip jar to which viewers can contribute during the stream.



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will host the livestream from Austin, Texas, “the Live Music Capital of the World.” Austin’s Latin pop songstress, Gina Chavez, will perform and host the event.

CVG has partnered with ArtsWave, the engine behind Greater Cincinnati’s arts, to bring Lauren Eylise, eclectic-soul singer-songwriter, to the lineup. Lauren, a native Cincinnatian, has opened for the likes of Erykah Badu, Patti LaBelle, and Train; she has also been featured on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert Contest.”

“For so many airports across North America, live music entertainment in the terminal has become a fun way to delight and engage passengers,” said ACI-NA President and CEO Kevin M. Burke. “Despite the sudden and significant drop in passenger traffic at North America’s airports because of the coronavirus health pandemic, this effort by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and many other North American airports provides a unique opportunity to connect with their passengers. We look forward to hearing these musicians again in airport terminals soon.”



The lineup features a diverse range of acts, representing each city’s unique music culture.



“CVG is proud to support local arts,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG. “Through our partnership with ArtsWave, we regularly bring local musicians to the airport to showcase our region’s talent. At a time when few are traveling, the airport will once again connect our region to the world through this unique, virtual music festival.”



Festival viewers will be able to tip musicians throughout the performance and learn about organizations assisting the communities in each city. Viewers can also join in the celebration using the hashtag #JetStreamFest.

The full lineup for the event will be as follows.



• Gina Chavez – Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)

• Don Hicks – Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

• Eddy Fabrizio Castellanos – Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

• Jane Kramer – Asheville Regional Airport (AVL)

• Chuck Courtenay – Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV)

● Lauren Eylise – Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

• Kendal Conrad – Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)

• Chill Moody – Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

• Julian Taylor – Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)

• Honey & Blue – John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

• Big Blitz – Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)

• Key to Adam – Yeager Airport (CRW)

• Zuriel Merek – Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL)

• John Hayes – Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

• The Honey Vines – Evansville Regional Airport (EVV)

• Robin Barnes – Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY)

• Rhythm Kings – Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE)

• Leah Leyva – Albuquerque International Airport (ABQ)

• Patrick Contreras – Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT)

• Tyler F. Simmons – John Wayne Airport (SNA)

• Jordan Richard – Portland International Airport (PDX)

• Nico Hueso – San Diego International Airport (SAN)

• Tomo Nakayama – Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)



The stream will also highlight community organizations and resources in each airport’s region. For more information about the JetStream Music Festival, click here.

