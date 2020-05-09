CPE seeks students for higher education advisory group; panel to provide insight for policy leaders















The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) is seeking a diverse group of students to serve on a new advisory panel that will provide insight to policy leaders on key issues within higher education.

The Student Advisory Group will offer input on high-level student concerns along with any matters that may not normally rise to the attention of student government or campus boards. The group will also assist with events, public engagement and policy development.

CPE President Aaron Thompson said student insight is more essential than ever as COVID-19 reshapes academics and campus life.

“Our students have an important story to share, and their perspectives will help us emerge from this pandemic better than before,” Thompson said. “We are eager to learn from their experiences and incorporate those lessons into relevant, thoughtful policies.”

CPE will accept applications through June 5 and aims to hold the first meeting in August. Members will serve a one-year term with an option to continue longer.

To qualify, students must have completed their freshman year and be enrolled at least part-time as a student in the fall of 2020 at a Kentucky public institution.

Applications are available at http://cpe.ky.gov/news/studentadvisoryapp.html.

