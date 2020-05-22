Covington receives $81,593 federal grant from U.S. Department of Justice to help with COVID-19 response















U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that the City of Covington has received a $81,593 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

These federal resources, made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to assist Covington with its coronavirus response efforts.

The funding is being distributed by DOJ’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which allows local governments like Covington to support efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in the area.

The funding can be used for overtime pay for first responders, equipment for law enforcement and medical professionals, personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, and other coronavirus-related priorities.



To date, organizations in Covington have received more than $5.3 million as a result of the CARES Act, including funding for Healthpoint Family Care, Gateway Community And Technical College, and the Housing Authority of Covington.

“The Senate took bold action to support communities battling the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud the City of Covington is receiving this vital assistance,” said McConnell. “These federal resources can help Kentuckians on the frontlines protect themselves while keeping families and communities safe.”

“These funds come at the right time. Covington, as with all cities, did not budget its resources to handle the COVID pandemic. This grant helps us to continue to serve our citizens with needed public services. Every little bit helps us do this,” said David Johnston, City Manager of Covington.

“Here in Covington we know that Senator McConnell was instrumental in getting the CARES Act quickly through Congress. We appreciate his help on this grant and on so many other fronts that help Covington out.”

