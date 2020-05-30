Covington Partners salutes its mentors, Holmes graduates: Mentor one student, change two lives















The Covington Partners Mentoring Program honors its graduating seniors and their mentors as the Holmes High School Class of 2020 prepares to graduate.

But first, a recognition of the leadership of Covington Independent Public Schools, in particular, Superintendent Alvin Garrison, Assistant Superintendents Dr. Janice Wilkerson and Scott Alter, the Board of Education, and Holmes High School co-principals Tony Magner and Angela Turnick. With the collaborative support and generosity of Covington Independent Public Schools and Covington Partners, Covngton Partners is able to provide a mentoring program that currently supports almost 220 mentoring matches district-wide.

The Holmes High School Class of 2020 is a group of intelligent, compassionate, resilient, and talented students, all very hard-working young adults committed to creating a successful future for themselves. The rolling cumulative GPA of this group for all four years of high school is a 3.6 GPA.

The seniors in the mentoring program are exemplary leaders who have been very successful, both in and outside of the classroom. They are state-ranked athletes, leaders in the Academic Team, Bulldogs Give Back, Drama Dogs, National Honor Society, Skills USA, Spanish NHS, Student Council, and Young Life. Two of the graduating seniors even helped pilot the successful work-based mentoring program in partnership with the Salyers Group, with one student becoming an employee at Fabulous Furs as a result. The mentee-seniors have been Battle of the Bulldogs Talent Show winners, Baker Hunt Art Camp volunteers, state-ranked Skills USA winners, and several seniors have excelled in International Baccalaureate and Advanced Placement coursework. Several of these seniors have already earned college credits through Gateway Community and Technical College.

There are 17 graduating mentoring matches in the Covington Partners Mentoring Program, with many of our matches having been together since middle school. The average length of the matches in this graduating class is 3.3 years.

Mentors have taken their mentees on college tours, to job interviews, summer camps, set up job shadowing experiences, attended sporting events, volunteered together, and enjoyed many cultural and dining experiences around the city.

While in a school-based setting, the mentors have assisted students with hands-on academic work, ACT prep, and the college and scholarship application process. All of this hard work by mentors and mentees paid off. Eighty-eight percent of the mentored seniors are planning to attend college in the fall, 6% plan to join the military, and 6% will be joining the workforce.

Covington Partners

