Covington Farmers Market open on Saturday at Roebling Point, more vendors; safety rules in place















The Covington Farmers Market moved back outside to Roebling Point last weekend, and many vendors reported their best sales day in the history of the Covington event.





That’s good news, because this coming Saturday – from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – even more vendors will be selling their wares at the Third and Court streets location.

The market will continue on Saturdays until October 31. Some streets will be closed to traffic: East Third Street between Scott Blvd. and Greenup Street and Court Street between 3rd and Park.

It’s a bountiful harvest of locally grown and produced foods, including greens, honey, eggs, meat and other tasty goodies.



There are strict safety protocols, and staff and signage will help shoppers follow them:

• Use the designated entry-exit point.

• Keep proper social distancing.

• One shopper per household.

• No pets.

• Let the vendors bag the goods.

• Shop quickly.

• Wear a mask – just like the staff and vendors.

Here’s a list of what to expect. Plan your shopping.