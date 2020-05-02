COVID update: NKY has 42 new cases; KY has 177 cases, 8 deaths; Beshear urges completing the Census















Staff report

As of Friday afternoon, 42 additional cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Northern Kentucky, according to the NKY Health Department. The area’s total is now 547 total cases. There are 274 cases in Kenton County, 91 cases in Campbell County, 158 cases in Boone County and 24 cases in Grant County. There have been 34 total deaths related to COVID- 19.

In his daily briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 177 new cases in Kentucky and eight new deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 4,879 cases and 248 deaths.

Beshear called attention to the stepped-up testing in Kentucky at five different sites around the state. So far, 57,648 have been tested.

He also announced that there were be no press conference on Saturday, in honor of what woud have been Derby Day.

“Let’s just take a day to breathe, to get outside, do some things you enjoy doing that still fall within the guidelines.”

Beshear said that state had moved up to 13th place in the nation for census response rates. More than 595 of Kentuckians have already completed the survey. He urged everyone to complete the survey at my2020census.gov.

It is clear that COVID-19 continues to spread in COVID. As we plan for non-essential businesses to reopen, it is critical that essential businesses consistently implement practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well. According to Dr. Lynne Saddler, District Director of Health, “As positive cases continue to be reported, COVID-19 is everyone’s business. Businesses must take action to keep both employees and customers healthy and safe.”



Practices businesses should implement include:

• Conduct temperature and symptom checks at least once per shift for all employees and visitors. Anyone with a fever above 100° F, or symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea, should be isolated and sent home immediately.



• Clean and disinfect all frequently touched objects and surfaces often.



• Ensure the distance between workers and customers, and between individual customers, is maintained at six feet.



• Ensure sufficient availability of handwashing (soap and water) and hand sanitizer.



• Provide appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) to workers (cloth face masks and greater PPE as needed due to situation).